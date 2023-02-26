The official explanation and demonstration are through the two heroes “Bonnie” and “Haru”. The first set of standard skills for Hero Bonnie is balanced. The skills include healing, damage, and shield. The second set of skills has options for healing and field control, so that Bonnie, who originally only had a healing role, can become both interference and control. field role.
As for Chun, the standard first set of skills is the skill design of a charge-type assassin, and the second set of skills includes burst and range output skills, which allow Chun to transform from a charge-type to a burst-type assassin.
Paradise mechs have different types and functions, including three types: close range, long range, and strong ability to destroy buildings. Not only Paradise mech soldiers, when the player hero kills ordinary wild monsters, he can get guards who fight with the hero’s target. Defeating the wild BOSS can also get heavy mecha soldiers, which rush directly to the defense tower to attack, and each player has the upper limit of Paradise mecha soldiers for 5 pieces. The official pointed out that Paradise Mech Soldiers will add more strategies and gameplay to this battle mode, which I believe players will understand after actually playing.
It is worth mentioning that in this battle mode, pushing down the opponent’s main castle will no longer be the only condition for victory. Occupying strongholds, killing enemy heroes, killing map monsters and other actions will give certain points, and the victory conditions will be Be the first to score 1000 points within the time limit to win, or occupy all the strongholds on the battlefield and destroy the enemy’s main tower.