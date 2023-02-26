Today (24th), Tianhuo Digital released its first multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game “G9: League of Aces” “Hero Personalized Skills” system and details of the new gameplay “Crazy Amusement Park 25 vs 25”.

The world view of the story of “G9: League of Aces” is set in the near-future sci-fi century. Creatures that are mutated by radiation are called Transformers. Because of their distinctive appearance and special abilities inspired by mutations, Transformers were once in the world Contradictions and chaos occurred everywhere, and after the governments of various countries came forward to coordinate, an international special police organization was established, combining technological equipment and artificial intelligence engines that can check and balance mutant forces to strengthen the limits of natural physiological structures and start management. The situation has improved and peace has been re-established; with the disappearance of confrontation and chaos, people began to wonder which one is stronger, the power from biological mutations or the power of technological crystallization, and an international competition called “G9” has also been established for this purpose. arena. As a result, a powerful competitive competition alliance was born, and each event is about to kick off.

Tianhuo Digital said that “G9: League of Aces” has a unique “hero personalized skill system”, which can make heroes more durable and more flexible in their positioning in the team. Since the skills can only be configured after each battle is matched and the hero is determined, in each battle, the enemy camp cannot know the skill configuration of the player hero. Before the actual fight, the opponent cannot deal with the prediction in advance. The same Hero players can play different ways of playing and positioning, which can increase the excitement and playability of the game.

The official explanation and demonstration are through the two heroes “Bonnie” and “Haru”. The first set of standard skills for Hero Bonnie is balanced. The skills include healing, damage, and shield. The second set of skills has options for healing and field control, so that Bonnie, who originally only had a healing role, can become both interference and control. field role.

Bonnie skill description

As for Chun, the standard first set of skills is the skill design of a charge-type assassin, and the second set of skills includes burst and range output skills, which allow Chun to transform from a charge-type to a burst-type assassin.

Spring skill description

In addition, the team said that in addition to the unique skill design of “G9: League of Aces”, a different gameplay “Crazy Amusement Park 25 vs 25” has been added to the battle map. This mode also divides players into two teams to fight, but in addition to controlling their own heroes and cooperating with teammates to win, players must also take into account the gameplay elements of the Paradise Mech Soldiers. Paradise mecha soldiers can be produced from the main castle, or players can use props to summon the paradise mecha soldiers into the frontline battlefield.

Paradise mechs have different types and functions, including three types: close range, long range, and strong ability to destroy buildings. Not only Paradise mech soldiers, when the player hero kills ordinary wild monsters, he can get guards who fight with the hero’s target. Defeating the wild BOSS can also get heavy mecha soldiers, which rush directly to the defense tower to attack, and each player has the upper limit of Paradise mecha soldiers for 5 pieces. The official pointed out that Paradise Mech Soldiers will add more strategies and gameplay to this battle mode, which I believe players will understand after actually playing.

It is worth mentioning that in this battle mode, pushing down the opponent’s main castle will no longer be the only condition for victory. Occupying strongholds, killing enemy heroes, killing map monsters and other actions will give certain points, and the victory conditions will be Be the first to score 1000 points within the time limit to win, or occupy all the strongholds on the battlefield and destroy the enemy’s main tower.

Crazy Land 25 vs 25 (in development screen)

Crazy Paradise 25 vs 25 Increase the strength of the mechs in the park

Tianhuo Digital said: “Because of the innovation and breakthrough of “G9: League of Aces” in game design and content, it has won the support of the two major associations “Taiwan Game Industry Promotion Association” and “Chinese Animation Publishing Association”. Promote this work towards becoming a demonstration platform for Taiwan’s ACGE cross-domain integration project. Among them, AC (Anime and Comic) is the abbreviation of animation and manga, while GE (Game and E-Sport) is the initial letter of game and e- sports . The goal is to form a joint cooperation of original game + original animation IP; the first stage The plan is to link Taiwan’s classic IP and the “First Original IP Billboard” sponsored by the Chinese Animation Publishing Association and co-organized by the Taiwan Game Industry Promotion Association to “G9: League of Aces”, including Hero characters, outfits, avatars, emojis, and more. “

“G9: League of Aces” will be tested on the Steam platform in the near future. The official pointed out that after the test method and time are clarified, it will be shared with players as soon as possible; for more information and content, players can pay attention to follow-up related reports.