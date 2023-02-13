Home Technology The mobile game “Holy Sword Legend Echoes of Mana” announced the end of operation, and its lifespan is only one year | 4Gamers
Square Enix, dubbed “Mobile Game Tianzun” by players, seems to have stumbled repeatedly in new mobile games recently, following “Final Fantasy VII The First Soldier” and “Dragon Quest Dai’s Great Adventure Burning Soul Bonds” have been announced and officially terminated After the operation, it was announced today (2) that “Holy Sword Legend Echoes of Mana” will also end its operation on May 15th.

“Holy Sword Densetsu Echoes of Mana” was officially opened on April 27, 2022. It includes characters from the previous “Holy Sword Densetsu” series and retains the gameplay of past action RPGs. At the same time, the series used the previous three-person team mode, so that three players can challenge the level together.

“Holy Sword Densetsu Echoes of Mana” will stop selling lesson items from now on. The official stated that after careful evaluation, it is found that it is difficult to continue to provide game services that satisfy players, so it has decided to end the operation. Thank you for the support of the players, and for this sudden notice, I would like to express my deep apologies to all players.

