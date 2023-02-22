Home Technology The mobile phone cooling fan GeeFreeze-Ultra is on sale, which can effectively reduce the heat of the mobile phone when problems occur. The suggested price is about NT$ 1,400
The mobile phone cooling fan GeeFreeze-Ultra is on sale, which can effectively reduce the heat of the mobile phone when problems occur. The suggested price is about NT$ 1,400

The mobile phone cooling fan GeeFreeze-Ultra is on sale, which can effectively reduce the heat of the mobile phone when problems occur. The suggested price is about NT$ 1,400

A few days ago, Gloture Co., Ltd. released this mobile phone cooling fan GeeFreeze-Ultra on its own EC website “MODERN g”. Or it can be smoother and more stable during dynamic recording.

The mobile phone cooling fan GeeFreeze-Ultra is equipped with a semiconductor cooling chip, which can absorb heat from the back of the fan and then discharge it from the aluminum cooling fan (up to 8,000 rpm). According to the official statement, the design will effectively cool the entire surface. Keep the phone at the lowest temperature, so that it can be smoother and more stable when you play games, watch dramas or make dynamic videos. The product measures about 30×54mm and weighs about 80g. It has two built-in Type-C jacks and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which can fully satisfy the dual enjoyment of power supply and audio-visual. The current recommended price is 5,980 yen, equivalent to a contract of NT$ 1,400. If you are interested, you can include it in the recent purchase list! !

