“Settlement Survival” is a city-building game launched on PC Steam in October 2022. This time it is ported to the iOS / Android mobile platform. It includes all the game content of the PC Steam version and optimizes the operation corresponding to the mobile platform.

“Settlement Survival” is a survival city-building game focused on management and production. Lead your people to reclaim land, sow crops, hunt wild animals, collect resources, build buildings, trade valuable resources and expand their homes. Their success is the key to your settlement’s prosperity.

App Store：https://apps.apple.com/jp/app/settlement-survival/id1623596533

Google Play：https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.xd.SettlementSurvival.gp.global