The mobile version of the suspenseful adventure game “The Centennial Case” launched the original soundtrack today, and the streaming platform “The Centennial Case: A Shijima Story” was launched simultaneously

SQUARE ENIX announced that the PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4/Nintendo Switch suspense adventure game “The Centennial Case” will be officially launched on smartphones today (25th).

“The Centennial Case” is a suspense-adventure game of the “New Benge” style that revolves around eternal life. The game combines beautiful and thrilling real-life images with puzzle-solving elements to create an immersive gaming experience . Players will be challenged to solve the mystery of murder cases spanning a hundred years, explore various eras, collect various “clues” and establish “hypotheses”, and use logic to solve centuries-old mysteries.

Officially optimize the operation of the smartphone version, so that players can enjoy a more valuable gaming experience. In addition, in the thinking space in the “reasoning chapter”, the combination of “clues” and “hypotheses” has also been improved, and many adjustments have been made in order to allow players to enjoy a more comfortable game experience.

In addition to launching the smartphone version today, the original soundtrack of “The Centennial Case” is also available on music streaming platforms.