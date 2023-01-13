Haiyun Seasonic, which players have been knocking on for a long time, finally launched the new ATX 3.0 new standard power supply that supports PCIe 16 Pin 12VHPWR connector. The new “VERTEX GX-1000” gold medal full-module power supply adopts active PFC, LLC full-bridge resonance, DC -DC synchronous rectification design, not only has 80 PLUS gold certification, but also equipped with 135mm FDB fan, and embossed circular module cable with outstanding texture. This time, i9-13900KS and RTX 4090 were used for power supply test to meet the power supply requirements of the new generation of computers needed.

Specification

Specification ATX12 V3.0

Rated power: 1000W

Form Factor：Intel ATX 12 V

80 PLUS level: Gold

Input voltage: 100-240V

Input current: 15-7.5A

Input voltage frequency: 50-60Hz

Power correction PFC: Active PFC

Conversion efficiency:

Fan: FDB Fan 135mm

Dimensions (LxWxH): 160 x 150 x 86 mm

Protection mechanism: OPP, OVP, UVP, OCP, OTP, SCP

All Black Embossed Round Module Line

1 total 1 MB 20+4 Pin connector, 610mm long

2 CPU 4+4 Pin connectors in total, 650mm long

1 PCIe 12+4 Pin (12VHPWR) connector in total, 750mm long

3 PCIe 6+2 Pin connectors in total, 750mm long

4 total 16 SATA connectors, 950mm long

1 total of 2 SATA 3.3 connectors, 550mm long

1 x 3 large 4-pin connectors, 690mm long

Seasonic VERTEX GX-1000 Power Supply Unboxing / Mainstream Gold ATX 3.0, PCIe 5.0

Haiyun Seasonic’s first ATX 3.0 standard new power supply is the first to launch the mainstream style “VERTEX GX” gold medal series, and the same style will also be launched with the PX series that has passed the 80 PLUS platinum certification. Of course, the flagship Prime will be updated sooner or later. New power specification up to ATX 3.0.

VERTEX GX offers 1200W, 1000W, and 850W specifications. It adopts active PFC, LLC full-bridge resonance, and DC-DC synchronous rectification design with a single 12V output to meet the high current and wattage required by modern CPUs and GPUs. It is also equipped with 135mm FDB The fan can replace power supply and heat dissipation more effectively to ensure stable power supply.

In addition, the tested VERTEX GX-1000 is only 160 x 150 x 86 mm in size, compatible with all kinds of ATX case installation, and adopts a full modular connector design, and the wire is a full black embossed round modular cable , the module cable is not only of good texture but also relatively more organized and integrated; while the VERTEX GX series power supply has OPP, OVP, UVP, OCP, OTP, SCP and other protection mechanisms, as well as a 10-year warranty, so that players can use their computers with peace of mind. Yu.



↑ New VERTEX GX-1000.



↑ The conversion efficiency, ATX 3.0 and PCIe Gen 5 cables are mentioned on the back.

In the installation manual of the product, the correct way to use the PCIe 16 Pin 12VHPWR connector is also thoughtfully attached. When assembling the computer, please pay attention to the connector bending at any angle, and reserve a 35mm and 3.5cm cable length at the connector, so that It will not cause the wire to bend too much and cause poor contact of the pins in the plug.



↑ PCIe 16 Pin 12VHPWR connector instructions.



↑ The power supply and module cables are protected by storage bags, and the accessories also include power cables, jumper boot connectors, Velcro felt, and drawstrings.

Haiyun VERTEX GX-1000 adopts a matte black metal case, with the Seasonic logo and 135mm FDB fan visible on the front, and VERTEX on the top and side of the front; the size is 160 x 150 x 86 mm, ATX 12V specification, and the power supply length is 16cm Compatible for various ATX cases.



↑ VERTEX GX-1000 Power Supply.

In addition to the power switch, there is also a Hybrid Mode switch on the side of the AC power input. When Hybrid Mode is enabled, the power supply will be in Fanless mode when the load is less than 50%, and the fan noise will be kept at 20dBA when the load exceeds 50%. The level allows players to have a quiet gaming experience.



↑ AC power input, power switch, Hybrid Mode switch.

The modular output connector has the function of grouping and marking the connector with white lines. The upper left corner is the 24 pin connector of the MB motherboard, the lower part is the peripheral SATA / Molex large 4 pin connector, the right hand side is the CPU / PCIe connector, and the bottom is the 12VHPWR connector.



↑ Full module connector for power supply.

The large power meter mainly indicates that the single +12V of VERTEX GX-1000 can withstand the power of 83A and 996W.



↑ Power meter.

VERTEX GX-1000 Regardless of the MB, CPU / PCIe, and peripheral module cables, all use black round wires with embossed textures. The round wires are fixed with straps, which have better flexibility and are relatively small in size. It can be more effective to complete and manage the wires during DIY installation.



↑ Black round patterned wire with embossed texture.



↑ Motherboard 24 pin.

The power supply provides a PCIe 16 Pin 12VHPWR connector with a cable length of 750mm. The module of the connector is quite solid. When plugging in the power supply and graphics card, you need to pay attention to the sound of “cup” entering, or make sure that the cable is completely inserted into the connector .

In addition, the outlet of the connector is deliberately bent by hand. This connector is stronger than the adapter cable attached to the graphics card, but you still need to pay attention to the length of 35mm and 3.5cm at the outlet of the connector when using it.



↑ PCIe 16 Pin 12VHPWR connector.



↑ Intentionally bent connector.

The CPU power connection cable provides 2 CPU 4+4 Pin connectors in total, that is, 1 cable and 1 connector, and the cable length is 650mm.



↑ CPU 4+4 Pin connector.

In addition, the PCIe power cable provides 3 PCIe 6+2 Pin connectors in total, which is also 1 cable and 1 connector, and the cable length is 750mm; 1 cable and 1 connector is also in line with the high load of current high-end cards. Only then will it not cause the protection problem of automatic shutdown caused by the high load of a single line.



↑ PCIe 6+2 Pin connector.

The peripheral connectors mainly provide 4 pieces of 16 SATA connectors with a length of 950mm, and 1 piece of 2 SATA 3.3 connectors with a length of 550mm and 1 piece of 3 large 4-pin connectors with a length of 690mm.



↑ Peripheral module line.



↑ 1 strip of 4 SATA connectors and only 1 strip of 2 SATA 3.3 connectors.



↑ Large 4-pin connector.



↑ Power jumper connector.

Seasonic VERTEX GX-1000 stress test with i9-13900KS and RTX 4090

In terms of testing, use the OCCT stress testing software to perform a dual load test on the CPU and GPU, check the voltage conditions of +12V, +5V and +3.3V reported by the motherboard through the software, and use the NVIDIA PACT tool to test the GPU power consumption, The current varies; the hardware used is an Intel Core i9-13900K processor and an RTX 4090 Founder Edition graphics card.



↑ VERTEX GX-1000、i9-13900KS、RTX 4090。



↑ NVIDIA’s new PACT tool can directly measure the voltage, current and power consumption of 12VHPWR.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9-13900KS

Motherboard: ASRock Z790 Taichi

Memory: G.SKILL TRIDENT Z5 NEO DDR5-6000 16GBx2

Graphics Card: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090

System drive: Solidigm P41 Plus 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD

Radiator: 360mm AIO liquid cooler

Power supply: Seasonic PRIME PX-1000

OS: Windows 11 Pro 22H2

Through the OCCT stress test on the CPU and GPU, the total wattage of the computer was about 916W during the test, and the motherboard voltage information monitored by OCCT shows that +12V is stable at 11.904-12.096V, as for +5V and +3.3V Likewise, the consistent high wattage required for high-end CPUs and GPUs.



↑ OCCT Stress Test.



↑ HWINFO motherboard sensor values.



↑ The maximum computer power consumption is 916W.

Then use the NVIDIA PACT tool, the first set of 12V1 voltage is 12.127V / 1.315A / 15.948W during standby, and the PCIe Slot of the graphics card only consumes 4.7W of power consumption. Then use “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” under the performance settings of 4K, crazy light pursuit, and DLSS 2, the average power consumption of the GPU reaches about 359W, and the instantaneous maximum is 419.7W, of which the 12V1 line consumes 29.9A of current.



↑ Standby 12V1.



↑ “Dian Yu Ren Ke 2077” GPU power consumption.

Finally, using the Furmark Xtreme burn-in test, the GPU reached an average power consumption of 440.5W and an instant 462.4W. 12V1 measures 12.062V, 34.8A, 420W power consumption.



↑ Furmark Xtreme burn-in GPU power consumption.

Summarize

The power consumption of i9-13900KS and RTX 4090 double-fired is 916W, which has reached nearly 90% of the high load of the tested “VERTEX GX-1000”. Yes, to meet the stable power requirements required by high-end CPUs and GPUs.

However, if the player chooses the flagship i9, R9 and RTX 40 high-end graphics card, it is recommended that the power supply should be at least 1000W in wattage, and the original PCIe 16 pin 12VHPWR connector and module cable of the new power supply, compared with the graphics card comes with The adapter has better durability, but when DIY installation, you still need to pay attention to leaving at least 35mm and 3.5cm of wire length at the outlet of the connector, and ensure that the connector is completely inserted into the socket.

The Haiyun Seasonic VERTEX GX-1000 new power supply is priced at NT$ 6,490 in Taiwan. It adopts the new generation of ATX 3.0 specification, supports PCIe 16 Pin 12VHPWR connector, and is equipped with a 135mm FDB fan. It has also passed the 80 PLUS gold certification to meet the stable power supply requirements of flagship players. needed.