Home » The money machine – why the Bloomberg terminal is so successful
The money machine – why the Bloomberg terminal is so successful

Since digitalization, publishers have been wondering how they could make profits like they once did. What is often forgotten: Michael Bloomberg created a successful digital medium back in 1981, on which a specialist audience has since spent billions (a success that, by the way, Politico repeated in a slightly different way in the political world three decades later). This article from the 2020 election campaign, when Bloomberg was trying to run for president, got me thinking again about the current issues of technology and media. He describes how the Bloomberg terminal conquered the world of the stock market. The terminal is that old-fashioned special software with a keyboard that practically all financial people use to get quick news and data and also chat about all sorts of nonsense. To this day, professionals pay $2,000 a month for it, even though the competition (e.g. from Thompson Reuters) is cheaper. There are several reasons why the technology became and remained a success:

it’s generally a good tool for financial markets, and there aren’t competitors that are significantly better. But beyond that, it persists because it’s popular. Because there are so many people on the terminal, it keeps people there so they can get prices, order and execute trades, and send messages. And while the terminal can be hard to learn — it’s not very intuitive — once they pick it up, a lot of people don’t want to learn a new tool and run the risk of making a mistake. Making an error with a keystroke or function could cost valuable seconds and millions of dollars. The terminal is sticky

A story about media and technology that the mainstream tends to overlook (which may also be because many more traditional people don’t dare touch anything that screams “stock market”).

