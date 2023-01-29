This year’s Spring Festival is the longest Spring Festival holiday in recent years, with 10 days in a row. After 10 days of happy holidays, is it time to take it easy? The next thing to think about is how to improve your learning ability/work productivity, and the iPad, which focuses on “productivity”, is your best tool at this time. However, if you have hardware, you must use software, so this time I recommend the built-in free one. iPad productivity app, so that you can meet the study/work challenges after the holidays.

For many people, they always hope to find cheap/free and easy-to-use apps, so the first thing to consider when looking for productivity apps is the built-in apps in iPad; the biggest advantage of built-in apps is that It is easy to obtain, does not need to spend time on the Internet to download, and has absolutely no compatibility problems with hardware.

Pages

If you are a user with word processing needs, then you can consider using the Pages software built into the iPad.

Many people often feel hesitant about “starting from scratch”, but Pages also provides more than 90 templates designed by Apple, which allows users to quickly create beautiful reports, e-books, resumes, posters etc. Of course, if you are a person with your own ideas, you can also directly use blank files to create your own content.

In Pages, in addition to inputting text, you can also add images, videos, charts, or draw shapes according to your needs. And the biggest advantage of using iPad is that it can be used with Apple Pencil, or directly use fingers to draw, add annotations, etc.

(Source: Science and Technology News)

Keynote

Whether it is in school or in the workplace, there may be a need to make presentations, and the Keynote application in Apple products can be the best tool. In addition to providing basic tones (white, black), Keynote also provides different themes to choose from such as dynamic, minimalist, eye-catching, collections, portfolios, crafts, and materials.

Keynote in iPad provides an outline mode, users can quickly record their thoughts and reorganize. With the “handwriting” function in iPadOS and Apple Pencil, the handwritten content will be automatically converted into typed text, so that you can continue to complete the task at hand without being disturbed. Write down a line of text or write a date in a pen, and it can be quickly converted into text.

Numbers

Many people need to use data analysis tools in their lives, and Numbers can be the best assistant. There are more than 30 design templates built into Numbers, just choose one to quickly create household budgets, checklists, invoices, loan calculations, and more.

Choose from over 250 built-in functions in Numbers. And it can also be used with Apple Pencil to draw or write on the device. Through the “handwriting” function and Apple Pencil, handwritten numbers and data can be automatically converted into typed text. Enter data, fill out forms, jot down dates, and convert to text quickly and easily.

The above three productivity applications can be converted to file formats, such as PDF, Word, EPUB, plain text, RTF, etc., if required. Take Pages as an example, the conversion path is on the iPad, click the file name in the toolbar. If the file name is not displayed in the toolbar, click the “More” button, and then click “Export” to select the format to be converted.

Boundless Notes

The Infinity Notes app is Apple’s latest productivity tool. It is a new feature that was launched simultaneously after the release of iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2.

The Infinity Note application emphasizes collaboration. When the application is opened, it only provides a borderless whiteboard/canvas. Users can organize and visualize content on this canvas, and can view and share it in the same place and without worrying about typography or page size. Users can add various files in “Boundless Notes” and preview them directly without leaving the whiteboard.

Emphasizing Boundless Notes designed for collaboration, inviting others to collaborate on a whiteboard is easier than ever. Users can even collaborate with others while making FaceTime calls. The whiteboard content of “Boundless Notes” is stored in iCloud, so the user’s devices can be kept in sync.

“Boundless Notes” supports a variety of files, including photos, videos, audio, documents, PDFs, website links and map location links, notes, shapes, charts, etc. Users can even use iPhone and iPad cameras to insert photos or scanned documents directly into the whiteboard. “Boundless Notes” has a complete graphics library, including more than 700 options for users to choose from, and can change the color and size, add text, and even create personalized graphics.

iMovie

For non-professional users, sometimes they just want to cut a simple video and don’t know which editing tool to use. At this time, the built-in iMovie in iPad will be a good choice.

Although iMovie is a built-in editing tool, its functionality is not good enough, because the existing iPhone can already record 4K videos, so iMovie can also create beautiful videos at the highest 4K resolution. iMovie Like the aforementioned productivity tools, Apple offers a choice of 29 samples, which also include stunning graphics, as well as original music from some of the world‘s top film composers.

But if you think iMovie editing is not enough, you can also transfer the edited iMovie project to Final Cut Pro (a paid editing application software) to use more advanced editing tools, professional effects and third-party plug-in modules group functions.

GarageBand

Now that there are video editing tools in the built-in applications, it is not so strange to provide music creation tools.

The built-in GarageBand tool allows users to create their own songs in an easy way. Users can use up to 255 audio tracks at a time to create their own songs. The produced songs can also be imported into iMovie for use, or set your own creations as your own mobile phone ringtones, etc.

Users can also download the Logic Remote application to control GarageBand wirelessly and play any software instrument.

In addition to software, additional hardware also adds points

If you have always been a “handwriting” person, you may feel that using the iPad alone is too cold. In fact, you can consider using it with Apple Pencil. Even technology products can satisfy your handwriting soul.

Everything like drawing tables, hand-drawn calendars, class/meeting notes, editing pictures/videos, etc., can be handled more finely with Apple Pencil.

However, it should be noted that Apple Pencil is divided into the first and second generations, and the supported iPad models are also different. Models that support the first-generation Apple Pencil include iPad mini (fifth generation), iPad (sixth generation and subsequent models), iPad Air (third generation), iPad Pro 9.7-inch, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, and the first The first and second generation iPad Pro 12.9 inches.

Models that support the second-generation Apple Pencil include iPad mini (6th generation), iPad Air (4th generation and later models), iPad Pro 11-inch (all models), and iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and subsequent models).

In addition to Apple Pencil, if you also need to use a physical keyboard, you can also consider using the official Smart Keyboard, which uses roughly the same input method as a Mac keyboard, but because the iPad has its portable features, so if you If there is only a need for text input, but there is not too much work, then the smart keyboard is an additional hardware that can be considered.

Note, however, that Smart Keyboard supports only iPad Air (4th or 5th generation), iPad Pro (12.9-inch, 3rd, 4th, or 5th generation) or iPad Pro ( 11-inch, 1st, 2nd, or 3rd generation); and the device needs to be upgraded to iPadOS 14.5 or later.

(Source of the first picture: Science and Technology News)