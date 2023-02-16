Home Technology The “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” event mission “Give me back my peaceful sleep!” begins! There are appearance equipment that can be dressed as Ni Tai instructors can be produced- funglr Games
Hunting action game developed by Capcom “MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK“Started a new event mission”Give me back my peaceful sleep!」！

“Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak” Event Quest “Black Shadow in the Dust” “High Difficulty: Snow Demon Beast and Carnival!” Delivery

Get special cosmetic gear!

Give me back my peaceful sleep!
PR TIMES

The event mission “Give me back my peaceful sleep!” will start on February 16, 2023 (Thu).
The hunting target is to hunt the three monsters of Electric Dragon, Thunder Wolf Dragon, and Fierce Golden Lion in the ruins of the Great Shrine.
In this event, special appearance equipment “Faith Scarf” can be produced!

The 3 monsters appearing in this activity task are all thunder attribute.
The weak point attribute is ice, so use the one added in the 4th bullet of the free updateIce Dragon Weapons and ArmorIt is the most suitable.
The cold air is the best!

belief scarf
PR TIMES

Speaking of “The Rise of the Monster Hunter”, it is impossible not to praise the tasteful base and equipment.
The special appearance equipment “Faith Scarf” that can be produced in this event is the most suitable for ninja style dressing!
Although the pattern is a bit different, it looks like instructor Ni Tai’s style.

Update the 5th bullet news!

See also  Polaroid, known for its Polaroid cameras, expands its product line again, this time into the music market - mashdigi-Technology, New Products, Fun Facts, Trends

February 15, 2022 (Wednesday) at 7:00 pm on the Twitter of “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” (@MH_Rise_JP) has been updated.
The development team is already preparing the 5th free update, which will be released inTo be announced next week
I believe there are still many people who haven’t played the fourth update, the update is so fast that people can’t breathe!

In addition, on Valentine’s Day on February 14th, the beautiful illustrations of instructor Ni Tai will be released.
At the time of writing this has been obtained13,000 retweets/38,000 likes
Instructor Ni Tai who often goes hunting with the alliance.
There are also many stalks that make you nervous when you are joked about, but the love you feel from the instructor as a student is also very impressive!

The 4th free update has just been launched. In order to welcome the new news starting next week, immediately follow the Twitter of “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” (@MH_Rise_JP)Bar!

©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2021, 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

