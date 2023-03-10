“Monhan Rise: Sunbreak” event quest “Don’t disturb my live!” is now available! Reprinted layered clothing “Marine” can be produced from MHF

Hunting action game developed by Capcom “ Monster Hunter Rise: Dawn (MONSTER HUNTER RISE: SUNBREAK) “There is a new event task” Supercooling in lava caves ” and “Catastrophe Strikes: A Catastrophe Dancing in a Sea of ​​Flames”!

Get special moves!

Supercooling in lava caves PR TIMES

On March 2, 2023 (Thursday), 2 event missions “Supercooling of the Lava Cave” and “Catastrophe Strikes: The Catastrophe Dancing in the Sea of ​​Flames” will start.

Among them, “the supercooling phenomenon of the lava cave” is to subjugate 1 ice dragon in the lava cave.

Complete the task to get special moves “Crying 1” and “Crying 2”!

Special moves “Crying 1” and “Crying 2” PR TIMES

After completing the event mission “Supercooling in Lava Caves”, you can get special moves “Crying 1” and “Crying 2”.

“Cry 1” is particularly easy to use.

It’s not very clear just by looking at the picture, but both Elumao and Galke will do moves together, what will happen when they move?

Catastrophe strikes: the catastrophe that dances in the sea of ​​flames PR TIMES

Another event quest is “Catastrophe Strikes: A Catastrophe Dancing in the Sea of ​​Fire”.

Aim to hunt 1 Flame Fox Dragon.

Although there is no special reward for this task, the flame fox dragon will appear in a special size.

Speaking of the quests in the Raiders series, the moon velociraptor “Raiders: Obscure Pose”, which was added since the free update 4, is still fresh in my memory.

attack enhancement andAdd new actionThe super-strengthened monster is a task that can test your skills.

The task is not easy, but let’s get ready for the challenge!

Update 5 has adjusted the weapon movement!

This is Suzuki, the director. Starting with Title Update 5, we will be making adjustments to the actions of multiple weapon types. Please wait for further information regarding the details.#Monster Hunter Rise #MH Sunbreak pic.twitter.com/iZCFe7gQu7 — Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Official (@MH_Rise_JP) March 8, 2023

March 8, 2022 (Wednesday) at 7:30 pm Japan time on “Monster Hunter Rise: Dawn” Twitter (@MH_Rise_JP) has been updated.

Several types of weapons in the fifth free update will have motion adjustments.

The Monster Hunter series will introduce various weapons that are beneficial and not so beneficial according to the work.

There are many factors such as the characteristics of the monster, the game system, and whether it is easy to use skills. I am very happy that this update has been carefully adjusted.

Because it is not a player-versus-player game, it is generallyInstead of reducing the performance of overpowering weapons, it adjusts weak weapons up to equal strength。

The fifth free update is scheduled to launch in April 2023.

There will be a live broadcast of “Capcom Spotlight 2023.3.10 (カプコンスポットライト2023.3.10)” on March 10, 2023 (Friday). I believe there will be a lot of new news about Capcom games by then!

For more information, please go to the “Monster Hunter Rise: Dawn” Twitter (@MH_Rise_JP)Check!