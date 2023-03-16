Home Technology The monsters are miserable “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” reveals an update to add Strike Master Pearl 2 – Hong Kong Mobile Game Network GameApps.hk
The producer announced the new features of the fifth update of “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” on Twitter today. Players can perform specific searches when making decorations, making it easier to find the decorations they want, but the picture reveals “attack Brand-new decorations such as Beads II” and “Talent Beads II” will be released soon.

In addition, there is also a new decoration called “Incentive Bead”, which may be a skill from the previous work “Monster Hunter F”. The effect is that the “Piper Celebrity” and the hunter in the mission will gain “evasion performance” and “stun invalidation”.

Attack and Master are the most commonly used output skills of hunters. The debut of “Strike Pearl II” and “Talent Master II” will definitely increase the freedom of players to equip. The new era of “Monster Hunter Rise: Breaking Dawn” is believed to be very soon. coming.

The fifth free update will be launched in April, bringing “resurrection of ancient dragon monsters” and “strengthening individual monsters”. The materials of new decorations may also be related to new monsters.

