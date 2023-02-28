Home Technology The Mortal Kombat co-creator really liked the latest The Last of Us episode – Gamereactor
by admin
Episode 7,Left Behind, which began streaming yesterday on HBO Max. We really enjoyed this episode, it helped us get to know Ellie better and also gave us more of her backstory in the show’s universe.

Another guy who also really enjoyed this episode was Ed Boon. He’s a famous co-creator of Mortal Kombat and is actually still the series’ director more than 30 years later. If you’ve seen this episode, you definitely know why he’s so emotional (besides it’s awesome). Here’s a tweet he shared about it a few hours ago.

By the way Mortal Kombat…Mortal Kombat 12 actually came out late last week in the weirdest waygot confirmed, which could be a huge anti-climax for the developers after months and months of teasing. But at least we know it’s coming.

Did you like the latest episode of The Last of Us, and what do you think of the Mortal Kombat II clip?

