The most beautiful AIO currently on the market! the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB in the test

NZXT is a constant in the field of AIO water cooling. This is mainly due to the design. NZXT AIOs and products in general just look great. The simple and unexcited design is almost unique.

However, as far as performance is concerned, the AIOs have been good average according to my test so far. So far, because with the Kraken Elite RGB NZXT is now following suit!

The Kraken Elite RGB is supposed to do everything better than the already good Kraken Z63 RGB. We’ve got better RGB lighting, a brighter and better display on the back of the AIO, new fans, and improved customizability.

But what about the cooling performance? Has this also improved compared to the Kraken Z63 RGB?

Let’s try to answer this question in the test!

Many thanks to NZXT for providing the Kraken Elite for this test.

The versions of the new Kraken Elite

As usual, the new Kraken Elite comes in three different sizes, 240mm, 280mm and 360mm. As usual, the larger models tend to offer better cooling performance, but are also more expensive.

In addition to the three sizes, you have the choice between a matt white and a matt black version.

There is also a new “non-elite” version. This dispenses with the display in the pump block and uses other fans.

Last but not least, there is an RGB and non-illuminated version of all versions. So bottom line, NZXT has launched 18 more or less different AIOs.

The NZXT Kraken Elite RGB under test

The white 280 mm version of the Kraken Elite RGB is being tested. Like its predecessors, this relies on a very simple and chic design.

The white version (apart from the bracket) is also completely white, including the white radiator and fan. Even the hoses are covered with white textile.

The biggest feature of the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB is the pump block. This is round and has a 2.36 inch display. This has a resolution of 640 x 640 pixels, which is a lot for such a small display.

However, there is a fairly thick cable harness for the control, which leaves the pump block. Unfortunately, this is a small disadvantage of the otherwise chic design.

The scope of delivery of the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB includes two NZXT RF-C14FF-W1 fans as well as a small RGB controller.

the display

Let’s be blunt, you’ll probably buy the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB primarily for its design and display.

The completely round display is 2.36 inches and has a resolution of 640 x 640 pixels. This makes it extremely sharp! It is controlled via the NZXT CAM software.

If you have not installed this or not connected the pump block via USB, the current temperature of the coolant is simply displayed in a “neutral” design.

In the NZXT CAM software you can, among other things:

CPU Temperature

CPU Clock

CPU utilization

GPU Temperature

GPU Clock

GPU utilization

etc. display.

You can customize the colors of the font, ICONs, the background, etc. according to your wishes.

The test system, Ryzen is thankless

The following test system was used:

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

NZXT N7 B650E

32GB RAM

NVIDIA RTX 3070

NZXT H9 Flow

To put it bluntly, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X is a bit thankless for coolers. Because of the thick heatspreader, the “X” models are extremely difficult to cool. Therefore, the distances between the AIOs are also smaller here, since the heat is more difficult to dissipate.

Good mount

The mounting of the NZXT Kraken Elite on the AM5 and AM4 is pleasantly secure and unproblematic! NZXT uses a large and safe frame here, which is also easy to assemble.

I like this much better than the Corsair ear mount or the be quiet! mechanism.

How loud is the NZXT Kraken Elite?

Let’s start with a volume measurement. The radiator is mounted on top of the NZXT H9 Flow and the measuring device is 30 cm to the side of the radiator.

100% 50% NZXT Kraken Elite 280mm 51 37.9 NZXT Kraken Z63 RGB 280mm 48.8 37.4 Xilence LQ240PRO 240mm 47.4 37.3 be quiet! Silent Loop 2 280mm 45.8 37

At 100% speed, the fans of the NZXT Kraken Elite are not the quietest. This tends to be a rather loud AIO or the fans have a very high maximum speed.

At 50%, however, they are quite quiet again.

Since the NZXT Kraken Elite has fan control built in, I don’t think it’s a big drama. You can control the fans quite finely.

Performance

Let’s get to the benchmarks of the NZXT Kraken Elite 280mm RGB. For a bit of context, I also ran all the benchmarks with the NZXT Kraken Z63 RGB 280mm, Xilence LQ240PRO 240mm and the be quiet! Silent Loop 2 280mm performed.

Let’s start with 10 minutes of Cinebench, once at 100% fan power and once at 50%.

First of all, we see that all AIOs are quite close together. On the other hand, despite ideal temperatures in the 30-40 degree range, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X easily gets over 90 degrees with all AIOs (despite coolant temperatures of 25-28 degrees).

At full power, the NZXT Kraken Elite 280mm RGB fights with the be quiet! Silent Loop 2 280mm for 1st place. With 50% fan the be quiet! noticeably, the NZXT Kraken Elite 280mm RGB remains quite strong.

With the 50% fan result, I turned the pumps down to 80%. I noticed very clearly that the be quiet! Silent Loop 2 benefits extremely from high pump speeds. This effect is not quite as pronounced with NZXT.

We see a very similar picture in Handbrake when converting video. At 100% fan the NZXT Kraken Elite 280mm RGB fights again with the be quiet! Silent Loop 2 280mm for 1st place.

Be quiet! slightly stronger, but NZXT holds the temperature better.

The “lower” loads like 3D Mark or Final Fantasy surprised me a bit. Here the NZXT Kraken Elite 280mm RGB is clearly the strongest AIO.

We don’t need to argue here that much of this comes from the more powerful fans. The big leap from the predecessor in particular is largely due to the fans, which are noticeably stronger here, but that’s not the only reason.

Conclusion

The NZXT Kraken Elite is a very good AIO, but that shouldn’t surprise anyone. There are almost no really bad AIOs, apart from the models that have “clogging” or similar problems, where NZXT was previously unproblematic.

The NZXT Kraken Elite delivers slightly better performance than its predecessor (NZXT Kraken Z63 RGB). However, large parts also come from the fans.

The new fans are a fair bit more powerful, but also a bit louder at full speed. But no big drama due to the good integrated fan control.

All in all, I would classify the performance as slightly above average for a 280 mm AIO. But admittedly the pure cooling performance is not the primary reason to buy the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB.

The feature of the NZXT Kraken Elite RGB is the design! So just the white version looks really fantastic. In addition, there is the very nice display on the back of the pump block. In terms of quality, this is clearly the best I’ve seen on an AIO so far. It is also functionally practical, although I might have wished for a somewhat freer “editor” to be able to display even more things at the same time.

Still, this is a super nice AIO! If I had to criticize something it might be the “cable mess” but other than that this is a pretty perfect AIO.

Great design, good performance, but at an admittedly somewhat hefty price.