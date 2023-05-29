the most beautiful excursions to do by bike…

Lignano Sabbiadoro, one of the favorite Italian areas for cycling tourism, reopens the bike tour season with many free excursions and for all tastes. A place full of biodiversity and breathtaking viewsto be discovered pedaling immersed in nature and accompanied by the sea breeze.

Lignano Sabbiadoro, oasis of two wheels

For lovers of cycling excursions who can’t give up their two wheels even on holiday, Lignano Sabbiadoro offers many fascinating itineraries. From the Pedaling of the two lighthouses to the excursion with the Fat Sand Bikedal Three Waters Tour to the Marano Lagoon, up to the Ascent of the Stella river. Many routes for those who want to explore the most beautiful corners of this area of ​​Friuli Venezia Giulia, rigorously by bike. Here are some ideal proposals to follow with the arrival of summer.

Bike excursions in Lignano Sabbiadoro: the ideal proposals for the summer

Three Waters tour around the peninsula

One of the peculiarities of the Lignano peninsula is that it is bathed by three waters: sweet, brackish and salty. The Three Waters Tour offers an incredible view through the alleys of the dock area, crossing the different types of landscape. The route starts from the Terrazza a Mare in Lignano Sabbiadoro and includes the Old Port bridgethe Marano lagoon and the Tagliamento river. Passing through the cycle path that extends along the golf courses, you reach the seafront of Lignano. The Tour departs every Wednesday from May to September.

Pedaling the two lighthouses between Friuli and Veneto

And Punta Faro of Lignano Sabbiadoro you can reach the Venetian city of by bike Bibionethus crossing two regions. The Tagliamento River represents the natural border between Friuli and Veneto, which boasts rare specimens of wild orchids, which can be admired while cycling. Once boarded the cycle/pedestrian ferry X River you reach Bibione, and then continue by bike towards the White lighthouse of the city, up to Bibione Pineda. From here you can go back to Lignano or continue by boat to Brussa nature reserveor reach Caorle via the link X Lagoon. The route is available every Monday, from June to mid-September.

Excursion on Fat Sand Bikes, Californian style

A route that is very reminiscent of the Californian coasts, that of the coast of Lignano Sabbiadoro on the Fat Sand Bike. These bicycles, increasingly in demand, are ideal both on the sand and on the shore, thanks to the very large wheels that also reduce pedaling effort. Lignano is one of the main places to try this experience surrounded by the spectacular lights and colors of dawn. In fact, the excursions start at 7:30 from June to September, on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays. It starts from the square in front of the Terrazza a Mare and continues along the whole coast of Lignano.

Tour Boat & Bike with return on a mini-cruise

For those who are more familiar with bikes and love mini-cruises, the Tour Boat & Bike it is an experience not to be missed. From the Terrazza a Mare in Lignano you walk along the star river crossing the Muzzana forest, a wooded area north of the locality. The route ends at Marano, the ancient fishing village, where cyclists can taste the local specialties. For the return to Lignano you can choose the motor ship, which is very reminiscent of a minicrociera. The Tour departs every Thursday from June to September.

Ascent of the Stella River to discover the fresh waters

A walk through the fresh waters that bathe the area is an opportunity to discover the surroundings of Lignano, thanks to the Stella River Ascent Tour. The hike starts from the Terrazza a Mare to reach Marittima Aprilia and continue on North Cape. Here a dirt path leads up to the Church of Santa Maria della Neve, in Titiano, which emerges on the banks of a bend in the Stella river. Along the new cycle path a Eddy of Latisanaalong the Tagliamonte, we return to Lignano.

Tour Bike & Hike: a relaxing walk

If you want to opt for an excursion in line with a decidedly slow holiday, Lignano offers something new Tour Bike & Hike. The route consists in reaching a destination by bike, and then continuing on foot, to fully enjoy the landscape between centenary trees, fossil dunes and treasure chests of biodiversity. A slow path of relaxation and harmony with nature, to become part of the environment and learn to respect it, one step after another.

Starting from the Terrazza a Mare, we proceed towards the Riviera immersed in the greenery of the pine forest. From Viale Tagliamento continue for a short while trekking in the pineda dune forest Left, a precious green area where the dunes reach six meters in height. After the walk in the shade of the pines, take your bikes back to Lignano. In total, the route includes approx 12 km by bike and 3 km on foot. The excursion takes place every Wednesday afternoon from June to mid-September.

X River, the service for increasingly green tourism

Lignano Sabbiadoro cares about the choice of routes in contact with nature in the respect for the environment, even in mobility. Service X River it is the boat pass that connects the city to Bibione along the Tagliamento and is available every day from May to September, from 9:00 to 19:00. The ride costs only €1 (free for children under 10) and it is possible to bring a bicycle or e-bike on board.

How to book excursions in Lignano Sabbiadoro

To participate in the proposed excursions it is necessary to book by telephone one day before or directly at bike point of Lignano Sabbiadoro Gestioni at the Terrazza a Mare square. Find more information on the tours and many other offers on the official website of Lignano Sabbiadoro.