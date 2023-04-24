The most chill environmental strategy game “Terra Nil” sold more than 300,000 copies | T Kebang

It’s been over two weeks since Devolver Digital teamed up with developer Free Lives to release the chilliest eco-friendly strategy game, Terra Nil. In addition to receiving super high evaluations from various game evaluations, the sales volume has quickly exceeded 300,000 copies, and it is growing at a speed like wildfire!

“The Land of the Beginning” is not only a good game, but also a Make the world a better place” mission game. The game’s development team, Free Lives, has fulfilled their promise to donate a portion of pre-order profits to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, which helps save endangered species, Anarchy, non-profit organization partners with the purpose of protecting natural areas and caring for the benefit of human beings.

In addition, Devolver Digital launched the power of “Green Warriors (Tree Warriors)” all over the world, game lovers, critics, The hosts and viewers gathered in “The Land of the Beginning” to turn this power into more than 45,528 trees in the world, capable of consuming nearly 6,000 tons of carbon dioxide and greening 43 hectares of barren land.

Taiwanese live host Wannasinging Pharaoh and senior Abby will soon join the ranks of “Tree Warriors” and share with the audience the playing process of “Land of the Beginning” in the live broadcast from 4/18 to 4/22. And call on everyone to contribute to the green environment. The future, “The Land of the Beginning” We will continue to donate 8% of the sales proceeds on Steam to the Endangered Wildlife Trust, so that this environmental awareness is as meaningful as a good game in people’s hearts.

“Terra Nil” is currently available on PC and mobile, and you can find it in the Steam and Netflix games section respectively.