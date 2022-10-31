Earlier in the Nintendo Dinect online press conference, it was announced that the game was finally adapted into the animated film “The Super Mario Bros. Movie”. After watching the trailer, it should be easy to identify… as long as you still have a little innocence. Earlier, the Nintendo Direct press conference announced its first animated film, the theme of which was of course Mario Bros., and it was a grand event. The press conference was even hosted by Mario’s father, Shigeru Miyamoto.

The game launched on September 13, 1985, can be regarded as a classic among the classics. We used to call it “Maobao Brothers”, but now it is officially called “Super Mario Brothers”. Rest assured, this time the movie version is not a live-action version, but is an animation production. It is co-produced by Nintendo and animation studio Illumination. It is mentioned that Illumination started negotiating with Nintendo seven years ago, and the animation film has finally been officially completed. The uncle of the protagonist of the English version of the animation will be voiced by “Star Lord” Chris Pratt, and the villain Kuba will be voiced by Jack Black. The seiyuu lineup is quite attractive. Of course, there must be a lot of easter eggs. It is temporarily known that Charles Martinet, who dubbed Uncle Mario in the game, will “live” in the animation.

The animation is expected to be released in the United States on April 7, 2023, and in Japan on April 28.

Movies and episodes of game adaptations are coming one after another. The most eye-catching work is this live-action version of “The Last Of Us”. When it comes to games, the previously launched second episode, the game’s plot has attracted many supporters Dissatisfied, the ending made many fans grit their teeth. However, the plot development of this episode seems to be concentrated in the first episode, so it should be avoided. Earlier on The Last Of Us Day, the game manufacturer Naughty Dog and HBO released the first trailer of the series. Of course, game fans focused on Elle BB actor Bella Ramsey, although Bella in HBO’s trump card “Game of Thrones” Ramsey’s performance is very outstanding, but after changing into Elle’s dress, it seems a little bit awkward. Elle’s appearance in the first episode before Remake is too deep-rooted, but Ellen Page has now become Elliot Page, and he is 35 years old, everyone. No fantasies, right? So please look forward to Bella Ramsey’s acting to rescue the dissimilar appearance. As for the male protagonist Joel, it will be performed by Pedro Pascal. The actor who once starred in Disney’s Star Wars drama “The Mandalorian” should be impressed by Star Wars fans.

Speaking of the trailer, the collapsed building is seen in the background, as well as the scene of two people riding horses, Joel's watch, the bridge in the snow, and even the enemy Clicker, all of which are full of the original atmosphere. The series is scheduled to air in early 2023 and will be co-created by Naughty Dog game director Neil Druckmann and screenwriter Craig Mazin.

The live-action version of “Gran Turismo” turned out to be an inspirational story

There is news that the live-action movie will be released next year, as well as the PS exclusive game “Gran Turismo (Romantic Tour of Sports Car)”. A live-action racing game? Will it be the name of another set of Need for Speed? Or will it become another set of The Fast And The Furious? The original story is quite attractive, but the rumors will be adapted from real events, telling the inspirational story of young players who have amazing performances from the game, then join the GT Academy (GT Academy), and finally become real professional racing drivers.