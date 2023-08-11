“The most common triggering factor for e-scooter accidents is infrastructure-related”

Rental e-scooters are actually completely digitized: they contain sensors, a constant internet connection via mobile phone and use GPS to record where they are. However, until now there have not been really large, independent data sets with traffic information for the scooters that are now driving around in almost all major cities.

Advertisement

The Virginia Tech Transportation Institute (VTTI) at Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, USA, has now changed this. Mobility researchers recorded 200,000 trips over 14,500 kilometers. In an interview with MIT Technology Review, program manager Elizabeth White talks about the project – and gives tips on how to be safer on the road.

Ms. White, how did your group come up with the idea of ​​creating such a large data set on e-scooter traffic?

Elizabeth White: The VTTI has a long history of conducting such naturalistic traffic surveys. We usually do that with passenger cars, trucks and the like. We noticed that there was no such thing for e-scooters. At the same time, the university management also wanted to introduce e-scooters on campus – and of course wanted to know if and how this would work. That’s where the idea came from.

How do you imagine data collection?

We worked together with the company Spin, which at that time still belonged to Ford. Ford had acquired scooter supplier Spin at the time and wanted to do research in this area, and VTTI has long research ties with the car company. Spin was the company that provided us with the scooters. And we installed our data collection system on a subset of the fleet that was deployed on campus anyway.

What technology did you install?

It was a combination of a front-facing camera and various sensors. When the scooter was unlocked and moving, we were able to record what the driver saw for 50 out of around 300 of the e-scooters. In addition, GPS sensors and accelerometers were installed or shared, so that we could understand acceleration and deceleration as well as the direction of travel. All the data was then evaluated using machine learning.

Advertisement

However, the e-scooters were not on public roads.

No, the fleet remained confined to the streets, sidewalks, and other driving surfaces on campus. The surrounding towns did not want the e-scooter service to be allowed on their streets. If you left the premises, the e-scooters deactivated themselves. But our campus has 30,000 students [auf rund 1000 Hektar, Anm. d. Red.] sufficiently large to generate realistic data. The vehicles also required an activation fee and were paid per minute, as is also the case in cities.

Who drove the e-scooters used to collect the data?

Everyone who decided to buy an e-scooter had the opportunity to choose one with our data collection system. We had informed the people on campus in various ways beforehand that this study was ongoing. The drivers were primarily students, but we also noticed that some faculty and staff, as well as visitors to the campus, use the vehicles.

The biggest criticism of e-scooters is always their road safety.

We used our sensors and video footage to understand when falls occurred. And we were able to filter these out from the collected data. Then we analyzed the causes of the accidents and went through the data to see if they were related to infrastructure or behavior and what other triggering factors there were.

And what were your results?

The largest and most common trigger for e-scooter accidents is infrastructure related. We have found that accidents mainly occur when drivers change the surface of the road, especially from grass to asphalt. That was the biggest problem. However, it got better over time because we had different e-scooter models that we used over the course of the study. The newer vehicles seem to have been safer to handle these area transitions better.

also read

Show moreShow less

What are your top tips for reducing accidents?

First of all, the vehicles should be chosen so that they can cope with different road surfaces. But something else is better: I would highly recommend that people try to stick to a consistent interface type. Grass, gravel or sand are unsuitable. We’ve found that this isn’t as secure as a solid, smooth surface. And I think you should always watch your speed when you meet other road users, be they pedestrians or larger vehicles, including cyclists, of course – and the more pedestrians there are, the sooner you should slow down.

The use of e-scooters by two people was certainly also an accident trigger?

We have found that this has happened in some cases. So yes, I would definitely recommend only one rider per e-scooter.

Has the rate of accidents changed over the course of the study, which ran for 18 months?

She was relatively constant.

Image 1 of 76 Since June 15, 2019, electric standing scooters, also known as electric kick scooters or e-scooters, have been permitted on public roads in Germany. The first have already been spotted in German cities.

(Image: Lime)

Should cities conduct studies similar to yours?

I would recommend it. Most research related to e-scooters, as far as we have been able to determine in our research, primarily concerns the health effects. So you looked at accidents and who was taken to hospital with injuries typical of e-scooters. That’s not quite as detailed as we were able to collect with our data acquisition systems. So we were able to filter out accidents and other circumstances that e-scooter riders are exposed to that you wouldn’t necessarily be able to see just from the medical records alone because of course you’re only going to see the more serious accidents and injuries in the hospitals.

Are there technical possibilities to make e-scooters safer?

That depends on the provider. But in our study, we at least made sure that speed on campus was limited to 20 kilometers per hour. And we even had reduced speeds in certain high pedestrian areas to avoid pedestrian and e-scooter incidents. That was technically how it was implemented.

Unloved parking on sidewalks could also be remedied using geofencing.

Spin and other e-scooter companies have already developed a sidewalk detection system on board their vehicles. You don’t even need GPS for this, you can find out using the acceleration sensors. If a city has a ban on driving on sidewalks, the e-scooters could simply detect this and then switch off.

Another accident risk is always turning.

Unfortunately, based on the data collected, we were not able to see exactly how people with the e-scooters signaled when they wanted to change direction. However, the Spin vehicles did not have an integrated turn signal. And that’s the bad thing: I wouldn’t recommend riding with just one hand on the handlebars for very long.

(bsc)

To home page

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

