The most detailed photo of the mysterious “little moon” of Mars is first exposed.

The most detailed photos of the mysterious “little moon” of Mars are exposed for the first time

9,563 views

The Mars rover “Amal” of the United Arab Emirates flew by the smallest satellite of Mars “Deimos” on March 10, 2023, and flew within 100 kilometers of it. The spacecraft’s closest approach to Deimos also brought back the most detailed images ever seen, which were released on April 24. Deimos has an irregular shape and is covered with craters. The size is about 15 kilometers x 12 kilometers x 12 kilometers. So far, little is known about it, especially the back has almost never been explored. Scientists hope that future encounters will bring back more data , answer relevant scientific questions. The team used three instruments to observe extreme ultraviolet light and other data, and obtained a relatively flat spectrum, and found that the material on the surface of Deimos may be similar to Mars, rather than the carbon-rich rocks common in asteroids. “Hope” will continue to fly past Deimos in 2023, but it will not be as close as this time; the closest time in human history to Deimos was NASA’s Viking 2 in 1977. ), has reached within 30 km of Deimos. Another satellite of Mars is “Phobos” (Phobos), which is only 6,000 kilometers away from Mars, so there are many scientific researches.