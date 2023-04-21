Home » The Most Expensive iPhone in History Over 300,000 Unboxed Unopened Original iPhone Buyer Was MKBHD-ePrice.HK
Technology

The Most Expensive iPhone in History Over 300,000 Unboxed Unopened Original iPhone Buyer Was MKBHD-ePrice.HK

by admin
The Most Expensive iPhone in History Over 300,000 Unboxed Unopened Original iPhone Buyer Was MKBHD-ePrice.HK

At the end of March this year, an unopened first-generation iPhone was publicly auctioned at the auction house. Since a similar iPhone set a record high transaction price of US$63,356 (approximately HK$497,290) at the auction in mid-February, it is generally believed that the transaction price at the end of March Might be a further breakthrough, especially with the rather rare red “Lucky You” Apple sticker on the packaging.

YouTuber successfully bid

The auction was finally completed at the end of March. As a result, only one bidder lost the bid online, and it was sold at a reserve price of US$32,000 (approximately HK$251,172). After adding the auction house’s handling fees, commissions, taxes and shipping costs, the buyer In the end, you need to pay US$40,320 (about HK$316,478). The auction house did not disclose who the buyer was, but today the well-known technology YouTuber Marques Brownlee (MKBHD) uploaded a video to disclose that he is the buyer of the unopened original iPhone. In order to confirm that he was bidding for a genuine unopened brand new machine, the crazy MKBHD actually unpacked the original iPhone worth more than $40,000 in front of the camera.

Most Expensive iPhone Ever Unboxed

He unpacked the box from the wooden box used by the auction house to transport the auction items, and then unpacked the packaging layer by layer, and then tore off the adhesive paper wrapping the mobile phone and the adhesive sticker protecting the screen. MKBHD showed the manual, charging cable, charger, base and earphones and other accessories one by one in front of the camera, and even spent one night charging, citing that the iPhone he auctioned was a brand new machine that had never been opened. At the end of the day, he still has a mystery, that is, he wants to know more details about the “Lucky You” sticker. He said that there is not much information found on the Internet. Please leave a message if you know the staff who worked in the Apple Store in 2007. more info.

See also  From the "influencer" to the creator economy

Source: Marques Brownlee

You may also like

Neu- Lippstädter Thomas Geerlings receives Excellence Award In...

Dead Island Is Offering Real-Life Funeral Planning –...

BMW wants to push the circular economy in...

Blizzard will let you play Diablo IV again...

Elon Musk and Twitter: the latest developments

The best handheld consoles in comparison: 5 devices...

Automatic fan control for server cabinets, shelves and...

Fully upgraded! MSI Raider GE68 HX 13V Test...

Buy cheap ODYS NEO e100 from €799 (04/2023)

There are “200 million pixel” cameras in less...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy