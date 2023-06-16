In the meantime, you can also actively help shape the energy transition as a tenant: with a balcony power plant. But what do you have to consider if you want to generate your own green electricity directly on the balcony or terrace? We have compiled the most important questions and answers.

What is a balcony power plant?

A balcony power station, also known as a mini photovoltaic system or plug-in PV system, is essentially a small solar system that is installed on the balcony, terrace or garden of a house or apartment. It converts sunlight into electricity that can be used directly in the home.

What are the components of a balcony power plant?

A balcony power plant usually consists of one or two solar modules that are interconnected and connected to the household power grid via an inverter. In doing so, they convert solar modules into direct current, which in turn is converted into alternating current by the inverter.

This can then be used directly by the electrical appliances in the household (refrigerator, television, washing machine, etc.).

What are the advantages of balcony power plants?

One of the main advantages of balcony power plants is that they are comparatively easy to install and uninstall. This makes them ideal for renters.

With plug-in balcony power plants, the assembly of the solar modules usually takes only one to two hours. The inverter is then connected to the modules and a standard household socket – and you are already making your contribution to the energy revolution.

What must be considered before buying?

Anyone who lives in a rented or condominium apartment must obtain permission from the landlord or the owners’ association before purchasing a balcony power plant. But that could change soon, because the federal government is planning a legal right to have balcony power plants installed in order to speed up the energy transition.

Furthermore, the housing unit must have a bi-directional counter or a rotating disc counter (Ferraris) with a backstop so that it does not run backwards. If one is not available, one can be requested from the network operator.

Furthermore, a balcony power plant up to 600 watts does not require a permit in Germany, but still has to be registered with the grid operator.

Schuko plug or Wieland plug?

When the term “Schuko plug” is mentioned, it means the normal sockets that are common in Germany. Plug-in balcony power plants can be quickly and easily connected to the household power grid. It is important that the socket supports a current of 16A and that there is a residual current circuit breaker (FI switch).

Alternatively, there is the so-called Wieland plug, which is even required by some network operators. However, the special energy socket required for this must be installed by a specialist company, which significantly increases the costs for the balcony power plant.

For this reason, a comprehensive new regulation is planned in the near future, which will generally allow the use of a Schuko plug. Even the Association of Electrical, Electronic & Information Technologies e. V. (VDE) publicly advocated in January 2023 that the Schuko plug for feeding in up to a system performance limit of 800 watts should at least be “tolerated” by the grid operators.

Are balcony power plants suitable for every household?

Basically yes. However, balcony power plants are best suited for households that have a sunny spot to install the solar panels. Contrary to what is often claimed, this does not necessarily have to be the south side. But if you only have a backyard balcony that is in the shade for most of the day, a balcony power plant certainly makes little sense.

Can you reduce electricity costs with a balcony power plant?

Anyone who buys a balcony power plant usually does so for two reasons: on the one hand to reduce their personal CO₂ footprint, but on the other hand to reduce electricity costs.

It is important to remember that a balcony power plant only produces electricity when the sun is shining. So it makes sense – if possible – to leave the washing machine, dishwasher or dryer running during the day so that the electricity generated can actually be used in the household. Otherwise, it usually flows unused (and without compensation) into the power grid.

In order to prevent this, the first manufacturers are now also offering balcony power plants with electricity storage. This means that the electricity generated during the day can be used in the evening and at night.