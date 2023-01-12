The new year has begun and companies are finalizing their respective calendars to face the most important releases in 2023. As far as Nintendo is concerned, all eyes are already on The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in May, but there’s more to come before and after Link’s open-world adventure returns.

Nintendo’s website published an article reviewing the company’s roadmap, with the most notable games coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2023. In addition to first-party, Big N also highlights the arrival of some games from other studios (like Atlus or Square Enix), and sorts them chronologically so you know when each game is coming.

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Gold – January 19

Direct ports from previous installments of Atlus’ Persona series will be part of the Nintendo Switch catalog starting next week. Two very different stories in which a group of chosen ones will have to face an otherworldly threat using the abilities of an entity known as Persona. If recent rumors are to be believed, there could be a Persona 3 remake.

Fire Emblem Engagement – January 20

Nintendo’s first big date with gamers is coming later this monthIntelligent SystemsA new installment in its tactical JRPG saga. Fire Emblem Engagement will lead players in the fight against the threat that looms over the continent of Ellios, with new allies included in the emblem and illustrated by characters from previous games.

Happo Traveler II – February 24

The sequel to Square Enix’s HD-2D JRPG will be one of February’s big releases. Years after the release of the first Octopath Traveler, it will once again tell the stories of eight different characters whose stories and adventures will intertwine in the land of Solestia.

Kirby Returns to Fantasyland Deluxe – February 24

Do you want more Kirby after the Forgotten Lands credits? Well, don’t worry, because HAL Labs has a very special return for cute little pink balls. Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is a remake of the game released on the Wii in 2011, featuring better graphics and mini-games for up to four players with Kirby’s copy skills.

Bayoneta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demons – March 17

Discover a new side of the Umbra Witch in this enchanting adventure, inspired by the storybook already mentioned in Bayonetta 3. As a young witch in training, join your demon ally Cheshire to battle fairies, solve puzzles and travel through the Forbidden Forest.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom – May 12

The long-awaited sequel to Breath of the Wild will undoubtedly be the annual release on the Nintendo Switch. Right now, we know next to nothing about this new Link adventure, other than that it will take place after the events of the previous installment, and we’ll see a fragmented Hyrule with a greater emphasis on verticality to be able to explore those that have taken to the skies land. Link’s new abilities and darker tone fill us with uncertainty, and let’s hope May arrives so we can get our hands on it.

Detective Files: Code Rain – Spring 2023

Kazutaka Oda, creator of the Danganronpa series, introduces a new work published by Spike Chunsoft. In this adventure game, play as Yuma, a rookie detective with amnesia, who will have to solve crimes on a huge map of Tokyo under the instructions of Grim Reaper. No date has been confirmed yet, but the spring release window is still in effect.

Minecraft Legends – 2023

A spin-off of the world‘s most famous sandbox will also be released this year on Nintendo’s hybrid, in which we will have to fight to save Cubeland from monsters by leading a group of heroes that combine action and strategy genres. Freed from threats. If that’s not enough for you, wait until you hear Tina Guo’s recorded musical theme for the game.

Pikmin 4 – 2023

After years of little news, Shigeru Miyamoto himself announced in the last Nintendo Direct that the fourth installment of Pikmin will see the light of day in 2023. We don’t know an exact date at the moment, but you can expect the lovable and colorful character to return later this year.

For now, these are the highlights that Nintendo has in store for us throughout 2023, and while there are still many gaps to be filled in the second half of the year, we still expect major surprises in the final months of the year. Maybe it’s the expected release of Metroid, a new Pokémon, or a surprise Mario announcement? Time will prove everything.