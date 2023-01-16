Now that the new year is a few weeks away, it’s time to look ahead and see what the future of gaming holds. We’ve seen stores for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox lineup before, and it’s just the PlayStation 5 left. So with that in mind, let’s take a look at what PS5 owners should be excited about throughout 2023.

Francie – January 24

This year kicks off by bringing PlayStation 5 owners to the fantasy realm of Athia. The Luminous Productions-developed game revolves around spellcasting protagonist Frey as she looks to find a way back to her home in New York City, while the inhabitants of this new mysterious land grapple with a growing corruption that threatens their very existence.

Hogwarts Legacy – February 10

While many of us were looking forward to wrapping up 2022 with an extended stay at Hogwarts, Avalanche Software decided they needed a little extra time before opening the doors of the famous wizarding school. So the highly anticipated Hogwarts Legacy will now arrive in February. Regardless of this decision, the fantasy action RPG will seek to harness the magic of the series and bring an open world to live out the dreams and expectations of this devoted fan base.

PS VR2 & Horizon Call of the Mountain – February 22nd

Not only will Sony bring an improved PS VR2 system this month, but it will also bring a slew of brand new games to mark its launch window. Most notable of these is Mountain’s Horizon Call, a virtual reality take on Guerrilla’s impressive sci-fi post-apocalyptic world, and hopes to deliver a narrative in which the iconic Aloy isn’t actually at the center .

You can find the specs for PS VR2 here, and a full list of games for its launch window here.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – March 17

The exciting story of Cal Kestis will continue later this year when Star Wars Jedi: Survivor arrives. Years after the events of Fallen Order, this sequel will offer a grittier, stronger Cal who is still evading the Empire while trying to fight for those in the stars who need explanation in this desperate time.

Resident Evil 4 Remake – March 24

While you’re no doubt familiar with the excellent horror game, Capcom’s effort at reinventing its older and beloved titles means we can’t help but be pretty excited for Resident Evil 4’s return. Seeing the original story enhanced and improved using modern technology for truly impressive visuals will be the premier way to experience one of Leon Kennedy’s greatest adventures.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – May 26

From the same team that delivered the amazing Arkham series, Rocksteady, this new iteration of the superhero game puts players in the shoes of the villains – and in this case, they just happen to be the heroes. Yes, everything is turned upside down a bit, but when the Justice League is overpowered and turned against the very people they’re supposed to protect, who do we rely on other than a bunch of highly unreliable lunatics motivated by the planting of deadly explosives implanted in their brains.

Final Fantasy XVI – June 22

2023 is one of the biggest Final Fantasy years in a long time, as we plan to launch two large projects in the series during this year. First on the cards will be Final Fantasy XVI, the latest mainline installment in the long-running series, which, unlike some of its recent predecessors, is a single-player standalone RPG. The game, which revolves around protagonist Clive Rosfield, is said to tell a gripping story of comeback, power struggle, and tragedy.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – Fall 2023

We’ve been wondering what Peter Peck and Miles Morales have been up to since their most recent game ended, but that question will soon be answered when the sequel arrives later this year. Insomniac Games has been careful not to share many details about the plot so far, but we at least know that Venom will make an appearance and potentially cause all kinds of problems for the Spider duo.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth – Winter

Cloud and the gang will be back soon to embark on their adventure, which recently saw the team leave Midgar to find answers elsewhere in the world. Continuing the sprawling narrative that made up Final Fantasy VII, this impressive remake is coming to PlayStation 5 sometime this winter – though an exact date has yet to be confirmed, meaning Rebirth will most likely not arrive until early 2024.

Alan Wake 2 – 2023

It’s been too long, but Remedy Entertainment can say that its most famous character will be making a comeback soon. The survival horror sequel will deliver an atmospheric, layered, twisted psychological story similar to what we got when the 2010 original debuted. We don’t yet know exactly when Ellen Wakes 2 will launch, but Remedy promises it will be sometime in 2023.

Armored Core VI: Rubicon Fire – 2023

2022 is another big year for FromSoftware as Elden Ring arrives and takes the world by storm, but in 2023 the famous Japanese developer will turn his attention back to an older and existing franchise: Armor core. This installment will be the sixth entry in the series, and so far, all that’s been said is that the game will put players in their own mechs and then ask them to take on a variety of fast-paced 3D action using a series of dynamic moves and attacks quest, which will likely appeal to and entertain Soulslike fans of all kinds.

Practical Language – 2023

At this point, you might have forgotten all about this Capcom game, and that’s because the developer hasn’t made a fuss about it since it was announced in 2020. But 2023 will still be the year that weird sci-fi title Pragmata arrives, bringing a lunar adventure with a deep story and compelling visuals.

These are just some of the games coming to PlayStation 5 this year. If you’re interested in seeing what the Xbox family and Nintendo have to offer, you can find more info on those platforms here and here, respectively.