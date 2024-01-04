The most powerful medium format camera available today! Fujifilm GFX100 II is officially launched in Taiwan, with a recommended price of NT$232,000 for a single body | DIGIPHOTO

The FUJIFILM GFX100 II has officially launched in Taiwan, offering photographers a high-performance medium format camera. Priced at NT$232,000 for a single camera, the GFX100 II is the successor to the previous GFX100 model and boasts significant improvements in terms of its features and capabilities.

One of the standout features of the GFX100 II is its brand new 100 million pixel CMOS sensor, which is paired with the X-Processor 5 image processor. This new sensor design offers 2 times faster reading speed and 30% more light input, resulting in higher autofocus and continuous shooting performance, as well as improved high ISO image quality.

Not only does the GFX100 II offer high-speed continuous shooting at 8 frames per second, but it also comes with a maximum five-axis shutter speed compensation of 8 levels, making it convenient for handheld shooting in low light conditions. Additionally, the camera has the capability to use the phase shift method to shoot ultra-high-resolution images of up to 400 million pixels.

The GFX100 II also introduces a new era of AI autofocus, featuring advanced subject detection and tracking capabilities that work not only on human faces and eyes, but also on animals, birds, vehicles, and even planes and trains.

In terms of video recording, the GFX100 II supports up to 8K 30p, 4K 60p, and FHD 120p recording, along with 4:2:2 10bit internal recording. It also supports encoding formats such as H.265 and ProRes, and is the first camera in the GFX series to support F-Log 2, offering greater flexibility in post-production. The camera also features a new MF subsidy function to improve the accuracy of manual focus through Focus Map.

Accompanying the GFX100 II is the new film simulation Reala Ace, designed to reproduce colors faithfully and suitable for all shooting subjects. The camera is now available in Taiwan at a suggested retail price of NT$232,000.

Overall, the GFX100 II boasts impressive specifications such as the 120 million pixel medium format GFX CMOS II HS sensor, AI autofocus detection, high-speed continuous shooting, and advanced video recording capabilities, making it a formidable choice for professional photographers and enthusiasts alike.

