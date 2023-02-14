Home Technology The most romantic Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet begins – Pokémon Scarlet/Violet – Gamereactor
The most romantic Tera Raid event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet begins – Pokémon Scarlet/Violet – Gamereactor

We continue to celebrate Valentine’s Day in the video game world, and as we warned a few weeks ago, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company are also planning a very special Valentine’s Day representation in Paldea.

This is the Tandemaus Tera Raid event.TandemausIt is a normal type Pokémon introduced in the current ninth generation, which looks like a pair of mice. On the surface, it’s not the most powerful Pokémon, and it probably won’t appear in any competing teams, but it’s romantic at heart. Tandemaus evolved intoMaushold, is also an ordinary Pokémon, but its appearance is a family of three or four mice. This means that evolution is essentially the fruit of love.

all day today,14 February until 23:59 CET, a bunch of tandem raids are going on in Pokémon Violet and Scarlet, with bonus items every time you complete one of them. also,Five Star Tera RaidSpecial with TandemausTera type will be Fairymay have some special application for your team.

