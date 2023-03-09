AlthoughPokémonThe craze is not as crazy as it was a few years ago, but there are still many players who continue to practice skills and catch treasures, and Pokémon Co., Ltd. also continues to develop new functions, props, and games to bring players more fun. This wearable accessory “Pokémon GO Plus +”, which debuted in the “Pokémon Presents” special program at the end of February, is now also confirmed to be represented by Jesden, and will be launched simultaneously in Taiwan and the world on July 14.

Pokémon GO Plus + can be used with the two programs “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”. After connecting “Pokémon GO”, in addition to the functions of automatically rotating the Poké supply station turntable and throwing Poké balls, it also adds throwing super Features of balls and advanced balls. In addition, this device will automatically throw the poke ball, players will not need to keep looking at the screen of the smartphone, and can directly catch Pokémon in the bag.

In addition, the “Pokémon Sleep” game, which will also be officially launched on July 14, can collect sleep data by pressing the “Pokémon GO Plus +” button before going to bed and putting it next to you to sleep together. There is a Pikachu in the device. In addition to notifying the player of the time to wake up in the morning and go to bed at night with a cute voice, it will also hum a lullaby for you, and you can get new alarm sounds after continuing to collect data. The collected sleep data can be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep” and applied to the game.

“Pokémon GO Plus +” will be available in Taiwan on July 14. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube

After accumulating and recording more sleep data, you can also unlock new alarm tones. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube

New functions that utilize sleep data will also be added in the future. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube

Put Pokémon GO Plus + next to you while sleeping to collect sleep data. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube

Link “Pokémon GO Plus +” and “Pokémon GO”, and you can receive a special survey in “Pokémon GO” where you can meet a Snorkel wearing a nightcap.Photo/provided by Jasden

