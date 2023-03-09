Home Technology The most trendy new accessory “Pokémon GO Plus+” will be launched in Taiwan in July | Community platform | Digital
Technology

The most trendy new accessory “Pokémon GO Plus+” will be launched in Taiwan in July | Community platform | Digital

by admin
The most trendy new accessory “Pokémon GO Plus+” will be launched in Taiwan in July | Community platform | Digital

AlthoughPokémonThe craze is not as crazy as it was a few years ago, but there are still many players who continue to practice skills and catch treasures, and Pokémon Co., Ltd. also continues to develop new functions, props, and games to bring players more fun. This wearable accessory “Pokémon GO Plus +”, which debuted in the “Pokémon Presents” special program at the end of February, is now also confirmed to be represented by Jesden, and will be launched simultaneously in Taiwan and the world on July 14.

Pokémon GO Plus + can be used with the two programs “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep”. After connecting “Pokémon GO”, in addition to the functions of automatically rotating the Poké supply station turntable and throwing Poké balls, it also adds throwing super Features of balls and advanced balls. In addition, this device will automatically throw the poke ball, players will not need to keep looking at the screen of the smartphone, and can directly catch Pokémon in the bag.

In addition, the “Pokémon Sleep” game, which will also be officially launched on July 14, can collect sleep data by pressing the “Pokémon GO Plus +” button before going to bed and putting it next to you to sleep together. There is a Pikachu in the device. In addition to notifying the player of the time to wake up in the morning and go to bed at night with a cute voice, it will also hum a lullaby for you, and you can get new alarm sounds after continuing to collect data. The collected sleep data can be linked with “Pokémon GO” and “Pokémon Sleep” and applied to the game.

See also  Keywords for feeling super cool
“Pokémon GO Plus +” will be available in Taiwan on July 14. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube
After accumulating and recording more sleep data, you can also unlock new alarm tones. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube
After accumulating and recording more sleep data, you can also unlock new alarm tones. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube
New functions that utilize sleep data will also be added in the future. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube
New functions that utilize sleep data will also be added in the future. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube
Put Pokémon GO Plus + next to you while sleeping to collect sleep data. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube
Put Pokémon GO Plus + next to you while sleeping to collect sleep data. Figure / Excerpt from Pokémon Official YouTube
Link
Link “Pokémon GO Plus +” and “Pokémon GO”, and you can receive a special survey in “Pokémon GO” where you can meet a Snorkel wearing a nightcap.Photo/provided by Jasden

news article-section context-box”>
news more-news context-box article-section”>

Internet celebrities and live broadcast hosts will be fined 25 million yuan for false advertisements

Internet celebrities and live broadcast hosts be careful! In view of the fact that online celebrities, live broadcasters, etc. promote sales or consignment sales of goods on online platforms are becoming more and more common, but even if the endorsement content is exaggerated and untrue, they will not be punished, fairness will…

Spotify “Only free ones are left to use?” Netizens listed 5 reasons for their praise over YT and KKBOX

Modern people have diverse entertainment, not only audio-visual streaming platforms, but also digital music streaming platforms are also highly competitive. Some have rich music libraries, some have the advantage of lossless sound quality, and some have many plans that can be grouped into a family. The price of the plan is even more favorable. All have different advantages.

Video/This Lin Xinru has “nose acne”! His electronic drawing of “The First Blossom of the Lantern” was too realistic and he was choked “Don’t use the photos to deceive people”

Writer Wu Danru previously apologized for the “AI drawing incident” and made some people more aware of the difference between computer graphics (electronic drawing) and AI drawing. He found that there are actually many electronic painters in Taiwan with amazing skills. A painter asked “Lianhe News Network” shared the electronic painting works of “The First Blossom”, and painted “Rose” Lin Xinru exactly like the photo, even the acne on the nose can be seen.

Internet celebrities are making a lot of money in the “big selling class era”?Insiders reveal the amount of money received each month

With the advent of the post-epidemic era, online teaching has become one of the most important learning channels nowadays. More and more YouTubers and Internet celebrities in Taiwan are starting to sell courses. In addition to finding another source of income and exerting influence, they can also earn more Only the advertising industry is matched, such as “Alisasha’s Self-Media Sales Studies” by Alishasa, “Zhiqi’s Structural Thinking” by Zhiqi Qiqi, a well-known current affairs analysis YouTube creator, and “Zhiqi’s Structural Thinking” which is widely known because of the hot controversy. Mrs. Science’s Consultation Notes” and so on.

If you bring false goods, you will be punished. Internet celebrities are more optimistic about their success.

The fair will amend the law to include Internet celebrities and live broadcasters into the scope of punishment for false advertisements, but it has not defined the definition of “Internet celebrities” and the specific appearance of “Internet recommendation advertisements”. Dai Fanzhen, director of the International Institute of the Business Research Institute, said that by…

Figure / Do you want children or collectibles?His 1 key sentimental lost 20 years of classic game film Netizens cried when they saw “Hundred Pieces Graveyard”

Do you choose to keep the games you have collected for years, or the children? A VTuber found a lot of recycling downstairs in his house, which were all classic game collections of his neighbors. He learned that the other party had a quarrel with his wife because of “one key factor” and had to choose between game movies and children, which made him a little sad , which caused discussion among netizens. Netizens expressed reluctance that “these are full of memories.” They thought the neighbor’s wife was too cruel, and also mentioned that there are other solutions to solve the problem.

common 0 leave a message

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy