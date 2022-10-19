Home Technology The most unlike the slide rail, the JOBY Swing Bluetooth automatic slide rail is on sale, completely subverting your creative thinking | DIGIPHOTO
Technology

by admin
Recently, JOBY has also developed a series of corresponding products for the mobile phone market. Among them, the Swing Bluetooth automatic slide rail is the most popular. In addition to being light and easy to carry, it also provides a variety of recording modes, allowing users to record more when creating images. Add fun.

Swing is a new generation of electric slides jointly developed by JOBY and Syrp Labs. It can be controlled by the mobile app to make the slides move linearly and smoothly, allowing users to take beautiful and smooth b-roll shots with simple controls. The JOBY Swing is connected to the mobile phone through Bluetooth, and can be controlled by the exclusive JOBY Motion App (compatible with both Apple and Android systems). Its net weight is 290g, the maximum load is 600g, and it is equipped with 1/4-inch screws, which can be used with GripTight ONE mobile phones It can be used with clips or other ball-type heads. The current suggested price is US$ 129.99, which is equivalent to NT$ 4,200. Players who have related camera recording needs can be included in the recent purchase list!

