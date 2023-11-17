The most used passwords in Italy in 2023: ‘admin’ in first place

According to the latest report published by NordPass on the most used passwords in Italy and in the world in 2023, a famous company specialized in password management, in 2023 in Italy the most used password is ‘admin’, displacing the traditional ‘123456’ from first place, which now ranks second. In third place we find ‘password’. These data raise concerns about the online safety of Italian users.

The most used passwords in Italy in 2023

Although it seems obvious, using a strong password is essential for our online security. It seems, however, that most users underestimate and do not apply this very banal indication. In fact, here are the most used passwords in Italy in 2023:

admin

123456

password

Most used passwords in Italy in 2023: why is ‘admin’ so popular?

The password ‘admin’ is often default in many systems and devices, which may explain its popularity. However, its spread is a clear sign of a lack of awareness about online security among users.

The risks of weak passwords

The use of weak and easily guessable passwords, a common problem in today’s digital society, exposes users to a number of significant risks. These include unauthorized access to personal accounts, identity theft and financial loss. Let’s examine each of these risks in detail to better understand the importance of taking stronger security measures.

Unauthorized access to personal accounts

A weak password can easily become the weak point that allows cybercriminals to access users’ personal accounts. This includes email accounts, social media profiles and cloud storage platforms. Unauthorized access can have serious consequences, such as violating privacy, publishing inappropriate content in the victim’s name, or changing security settings, which could further compromise other sensitive data.

Identity theft

Identity theft is another serious consequence of using weak passwords. In this scenario, criminals use illegally obtained personal information to impersonate the victim. This can have devastating repercussions: from creating fraudulent bank accounts to taking out loans or credit cards in the victim’s name. Identity theft can cause long-term damage to an individual’s financial and personal reputation, and often takes years to fully resolve.

Financial losses

One particularly alarming aspect of using weak passwords is the risk of suffering direct financial losses. Cybercriminals can exploit access to weakly secured accounts to steal funds or make fraudulent purchases. This type of illicit activity can have an immediate and significant impact on the victim’s finances. In some cases, if adequate security measures are not taken, users may not even be aware of the unauthorized access until it is too late.

Most used passwords in Italy in 2023: how to create a strong password

To improve the security of your information online, experts recommend:

Use a combination of uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers and symbols. Avoid using easily guessable personal information. Change passwords regularly.

The NordPass report highlights a worrying trend of weak passwords among Italian users. It’s critical to take stronger measures when creating passwords to protect your digital identity and sensitive information.

