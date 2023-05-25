The most vicious strategy simulation RPG in history “Disgaea 7” is released today! | NOVA Information Plaza

Downloadable content (DLC) to make the battle in the Demon World more interesting is coming soon

Seya Co., Ltd. announced that the exclusive game software “Disgaea 7” for Nintendo Switch™ / PlayStation® 5 / PlayStation® 4 will be released today, May 25, 2023 (Thursday).

“Makai Senki DISGAEA” series is a strategy simulation RPG on the stage of “Makai”, which breaks the common sense, and describes the stories of demons, angels, and brave men. The latest work in the series “Disgaea 7” is set on the Japanese-style demon world “Hinomoto Demon Group” as the stage. In addition to the charming characters and the necessary research elements of the series, it also has a brand-new system that has been greatly upgraded and “breaks common sense”.

In conjunction with the official release, the following will once again introduce the features of this work and the rich DLC content to be released, and also bring a message from the producer of this work.

■Producer message

The Chinese version of “Disgaea 7” is officially released today. Mr. Shunsuke Minoha, the producer of this game, also left a message for all players.

When we made “Disgaea 7”, we put a lot of thought into designing the signature elements of the “Disgaea” series, such as in-depth gameplay elements, rule-breaking systems, a large number of general-purpose characters, and so on.

This is by far the most characteristic work of Disgaea. I hope you can enjoy this game to the fullest.

■A promotional video introducing the way of fighting in the Demon World

Players can learn about the unique world view, charming characters, and game systems of this work from the publicized promotional video.

Pilica’s dedicated secretary “Little Beep (CV: Horiuchi Keno)” uses his mature and handsome voice as the narration.

■The stage is in the Japanese Makai “Hinomoto Makai Group”



In this story, the wandering samurai “Fuji” and the Hinomoto otaku girl “Piririka” will use “defeat the filthy Tokuro” as their mission to retake the desolate Nippon Demon Realm from the invaders. Summoned to wreak havoc in the demon world.

In this world that has lost its proud spirit, a girl who yearns for bushido and a young man who hates bushido will start a story of fighting for each other’s beliefs.

■ Abundant new systems make the battle more refreshing!



The new system “Most Magic Nudeka” can make the character super giant! Super huge characters can defeat multiple enemies at once, or open huge treasure chests, and run wild in a small space!

In this work, not only characters, but even props can be reincarnated and become stronger. For example, turning a sword into a chewing gum, turning a slipper into a staff, etc., give full play to your creativity and create your own weapon!

■”Disgaea 7″ promotional video

■Become No. 1 in the Demon World in “Online AI Battle”!



For the first time in the series, the battle function “Ranking Battle” using AI has been implemented. Command the fiercest army you cultivate to win the championship of the leaderboard!

■The trial version that can carry over the save to the official version of the game has been released!

Try the trial version of the opening scene of this work is currently available on various platforms. Game saves can be carried over to the official version of the game, so you can develop your favorite characters as much as you want.

■ Exciting and rich download content

This work will also launch a variety of exciting DLC ​​downloads, including “story releases” that can obtain “new characters”, as well as consumable props that can assist in adventure and development.

In the “Story Release”, popular characters will achieve dreamy co-starring across the framework of the series. As the story progresses, players will be able to obtain debut characters and enjoy new music.

In addition, a “Story Release” package containing all “Story Release” DLCs will be launched. After purchasing, you can get the new character “Miss Presnel” as a purchase bonus.

▼DLC content list:

●”The Devil, the Demon God and the Pearl of the Palm” 240TWD/60HKD



Appearing roles: Rahal, Etna, Rosalint

Newly added music: “♪Welcome to the Devil’s Castle” “♪ Would you like some new Devil’s Castle?” “♪ Rosalint”

●”Hot Blooded Man, Ji Demon King and Dreaming Girl” 240TWD/60HKD



Appearing roles: Adair, Serafina, Fenghua

New songs: 「♪Wonder Castle」「♪Don’t Turn Back」「♪My☆Declaration」

● “Gifted Students, Final Bosses and Former Presidents” 240TWD/60HKD



Appearing characters: Mao, Disco, Akhtalay

New songs: 「♪Extreme Outlaw King」「♪Smash Beat」「♪White Tiger」

●”The Master and Servant of Hell and the Fallen Angel of Love” 240TWD/60HKD



Appearing roles: Valbatje, Fenrich, Fleur

New songs: “♪Candlelight”, “♪Arcadian Vampire”, “♪ Comrades”

● “Gentle Demon, Diva and Phantom Thief Angel” 240TWD/60HKD



Appearing characters: Kiria, Mirodia, Altina

New songs: 「♪Moving On」「♪Hamony Heim」「♪Triple Angel」

●”Zombie Brothers and Sisters and Angel Sisters” 240TWD/60HKD



Appearing roles: Jeter, Pico, Cecily

New songs: 「♪Missing You」「♪Orange Memory」「♪Heaven’s Blossom」

● “Undesirable Elements, Curry, and the Demon Lord” 240TWD/60HKD



Appearing characters: Razbelier, Tutu Liya, Rahal-chan

New songs: 「♪Love Combination」「♪Popping Pink」「♪Devil Rock Hero」

●Story release set: a set of 7 kinds of story releases 1,290TWD/328HKD



Purchase Bonus: Miss Presnel

●Consumable tools



➢ Initial auxiliary set: 0TWD/0HKD

➢ Hull bag: 24TWD/6HKD

➢ Mana bag: 24TWD/6HKD

➢ Acceleration Coupon 100%: 24TWD/6HKD

➢ Acceleration Coupon 400%: 74TWD/18HKD

➢ Acceleration Coupon 900%: 120TWD/30HKD

※Part of the screen is the content of the Japanese version of the game under development. The official release product is the traditional Chinese version.

※The images are all screens of the PlayStation®5 version under development.

【Product Information】

Product Name: Disgaea DISGAEA 7

Game Platform: Nintendo Switch™ / PlayStation® 5 / PlayStation® 4

Release date: May 25, 2023 (Thu) release

price :

Boxed Edition・Digital Edition: 1,490TWD / 368HKD

Digital Deluxe Edition: 2,090TWD / 528HKD

※PS4™ version only sells digital version and digital deluxe version

Game language: Traditional Chinese・Simplified Chinese subtitles / Japanese voice

Game category: The most vicious strategy simulation RPG in history

Number of players: 1 person

Sales: Seya Co., Ltd.

Develop a Japanese software

Game rating: 15+

Copyright mark: © 2023 Nippon Ichi Software, Inc.

Official website: https://asia.sega.com/disgaea/7/cht/

■ The company names and product names described in this article are the registered trademarks or trademarks of the respective companies.