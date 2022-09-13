After analyzed the online presence of the main political leaders, theirs advertising investments on Facebook and Instagram, and the diffusion on the Net, or not, of the slogans that each party has chosen, DataMediaHub, exclusively for ItalianTech, has analyzed the number of visit ai site web of each of the main parties running for this electoral round.

The number of visits were analyzed, which as we tried to to explain it is not equivalent to the number of visitors, to the websites of Action, Forza Italia, Fratelli d’Italia, Italia Viva, Lega, Movimento 5 Stelle and the Democratic Party.

The data relates to monthly visits. Therefore to the cumulative of each month. And they are related to the trend of these since May, when the first creaks within the Government began to be felt, with the first tensions between the then allies M5S and PD, Draghi in the USA in conversation with Biden, the crux of concessions to seaside resorts, which destabilized the majority e more again (pages 10 – 20), until the end of August, in the middle of the electoral campaign, which we have been documenting, as regards the online portion of this, since then.

Visits to the 5-star Movement website

Of all the parties considered in our analysis, the 5 Star Movement he is the one who has consistently had the highest number of visits in these four months. Clearly above all the others, by far, it closes the month of August at about double the visits of the second party in terms of number of monthly visits: Brothers of Italy.

Much of the traffic that arrives at the M5S site is direct (40.2%) and from social networks (9.3%). Social which, having made 100 the total visits to the pentastellati site coming from the various social platforms, sees a clear predominance of Facebook, which weighs more than 80% of the total visits from social networks, in the month of August, to the site.

Visits that in August, as well as for almost all the other parties, except Forza Italia which seems to have almost a “flat encephalogram”, skyrocket compared to July. A sign that, therefore, at least a portion of the Italians, albeit partly under the umbrella, were anything but distracted and were intensely interested in the electoral challenge in progress.





Data from the Fratelli d’Italia website

Immediately behind the M5S figure, as anticipated, the party of Giorgia Meloni, which however, in fact, accounts for almost half of the visits of the party led by Conte. In this case, the traffic directed to the site, i.e. those who visit the FdI site by typing the URL directly, weighs only 14.5% of the total. An indicator is a lower loyalty of users to the party site that everyone favors.

Despite this, beyond the polls, which can no longer be disseminated from 10 September to the close of the polls, an indicator of interest comes from the keywords of those who have visited the FdI site. “Fratelli d’Italia” accounts for almost a fifth of the total number of search views, followed by just under one in ten (9%) who instead visited the site by typing in the search engine “Fratelli d’Italia program”.

The Democratic Party and the “Pd Program” section

Third for the number of visits the party led by Letta, who pushes to dramatize, imagining to take advantage of it, the conflict with the Brothers of Italy.

IS the increase in visits between July and August is noteworthy, but they are still well below those of FdI, and light years away from those of the M5S. For the Democratic Party, a hundred of those who land on its site from search engines, 8.4% search for “PD Program”, and another 2.6% search for the two inverted terms: “PD Program”.

Overall, it is above the FdI values. There is therefore a share of voters who wish to investigate before making their choice. It may be a minority, but the impression is that it is largely neglected, generally the parties and their leaders prefer the clash between them rather than clarity on their intentions.

The other parties analyzed by us gradually follow, with Italia Viva above the allies of Action, reached by the number of visits by Salvini’s party.

Forza Italia ‘trudges’ on digital and online presence

Finally, as we anticipated, “encephalogram (almost) plate ”for Berlusconi’s Party website. On the other hand, beyond the boutade on TikTok, the leader of Forza Italia, and more generally his party, do not seem to be focused on digital and online even in this electoral campaign.

And in fact according to what declares the person in charge of communication on the web of Forza Italia, the fanpage on Facebook would have replaced the party’s website, and would be “the declination of our street posters. Those ‘6×3’ that we printed once every two weeks “. Archaic, to be kind.

Are you too focused on social media?

In conclusion, it seems to us that, more or less, on the part of the parties, there is an imbalance towards communication on social media and a lack of attention instead to the other variables, and other media, of online communication and digital marketing of the parties. .

IS there is no doubt that people should be contacted wherever they are. On social networks in clear prevalence, especially in terms of time spent. But it is just as unquestionable as in building marketing funnel, the funnel-shaped model of all the steps of the transformation from user to customer and therefore, mutatis mutandis, from citizen to voter, the attention by the parties to the centrality of their website in this process appears to be really scarce. Too poor.

If these are the first elections in our country in which the Internet and social media are predominant over other means, more than one party will discover this aspect along the way, with a sensational delay. Some of these will be forced to reflect on new policies until 2027, to implement the right strategies and implement the right actions online. But maybe then the election campaigns will take place in the Metaverse. And we will have to start all over again.