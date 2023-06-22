The MOTO RAZR 40 Ultra can be operated with dual mounts!It can be used without uncovering the inner screen- ezone.hk – Teaching Evaluation- New Product Test

MOTO RAZR 40 series was released earlier, among which the most eye-catching RAZR 40 Ultra has recently arrived in Hong Kong. In addition to the eye-catching Pantone annual Viva Magenta for the body, the phone is also equipped with a 3.6-inch high-resolution external screen with fast response, plus native support for direct operation on the external screen.

Immediately 【Click here】, use the app to watch more product unboxing technology videos

One machine with two screens

MOTO RAZR 40 Ultra’s external screen not only has a size of 3.6 inches, which is ahead of other thin folding machines, but also its specifications are quite exaggerated. The pixels, update rate and color are 1,056 x 1,066 pixels, 144Hz and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. , and the native system also provides a comprehensive operation interface for the external screen, allowing users to directly activate all phone apps, so that even though the RAZR 40 Ultra is a small folding machine, it can enjoy the fun of dual-screen operation like a large folding machine. It is worth mentioning that the outer screen is still clearly visible in the sun, which is extremely practical.

External screen operation setting and trial

The external screen of MOTO RAZR 40 Ultra is rich in functions. In addition to some native external screen apps, users can decide the apps that can be used on the external screen; as long as they select the applicable functions on the external screen, all the apps in the phone can be opened directly on the external screen , whether it is viewing the location, replying to a message, or even playing a mobile phone to the extreme, it is fine. However, because the ratio of the external screen is about 1:1, and the pixels are different from the internal screen of the phone, users may face some APP interfaces that cannot be operated.

Whatsapp application

other apps

Body performance and feel

MOTO RAZR 40 Ultra uses Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, with 12GB RAM / 512GB ROM, outstanding performance, easy operation, 5G support, and high practicability. The body adopts a dual-camera system, providing 12MP wide-angle and 13MP ultra-wide-angle output, and the phone hinge has an excellent hovering function, which is convenient for taking pictures at home, which can meet the needs of users. In addition, the body is light and compact, with a weight of only 184.5g (only for Viva Magenta, and 188.5g for others), and the thickness is only 6.99mm when opened, and only 15.1mm when folded, which makes the hand feel the best.

selling price

There are multiple versions of MOTO RAZR 40 Ultra. Currently, the 12GB RAM / 512GB ROM version is available in three colors. Black and blue are priced at HK$6,980, while red is priced at HK$7,280. Another MOTO RAZR 40 Ultra 256GB version is available for HK$6,180.

Enquiry: Sanhe (2374 0618)

【Related Articles】MOTO RAZR 40 ULTRA new material for folding machine! Three holes outside the screen.Also has detailed display settings

【Related Articles】【MWC2023】Motorola Rizr Rollable Roller Appears!Active scroll screen to hide video lens

Source：ezone.hk

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

