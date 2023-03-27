Announced at the CES in Las Vegas in early 2023, it now arrives in Italy ThinkPhoneil first Motorola smartphone resulting from the synergy with Lenovo and designed exclusively for the segmento business.

“A merge has taken place with the aim of addressing the market at 360 degrees with Lenovo products and solutions – explains Carlo Barlocco, Executive Director, General Manager Italy e Head of EMEA B2B di Motorola ­–. Today, a change is taking place in the smartphone industry and we would like to play an important role given the urgent need for digital and data security. And in B2B you need to be certified, reliable and recognized by those who need to adopt certain technologies.

When you have a small market share, like Motorola, to grow you need to demonstrate reliability and the ability to guarantee certain servicesthe. Being part of the Lenovo group has allowed us to significantly accelerate customer acquisition, such as an important bank, a well-known insurance group and the sales force of one of the most important companies in Italy”. Barlocco does not name names, but the intent to qualify the clientele acquired thanks to the “support” of Lenovo is clear.

Lenovo accelerates in a 10% shrinking market

The new range of phones comes at a particular time. “For the first time the smartphone market is no longer so attractive why is it falling by more than 10% compared to last year – underlines Barlocco -. Some vendors have decided to leave the sectorwhile others have focused activities on regions where the market is still small and therefore are more profitable and have higher growth”.

Despite such a significant decline, Lenovo decided instead to accelerate and propose solutions who talk to each other leveraging the reliability that Motorola has always guaranteed for smartphones, expanding it to other devices offered on the market.

So with ThinkPhone, the company wanted to create a product that acted as an extension between PC and smartphone. The goal was not just to create an advanced device, but a smartphone that would provide access to solutions.

“ThinkPhone wants to be the first step to go and attack the business world – points out Barlocco – because we believe we are among the few vendors that can ensure technology, reliability and safety with all certifications globally. Above all, we offer a solution that goes beyond the adoption of a single device and this allows us to have an advantage both in B2B and in the consumer sector. ThinkPhone is off the shelf product, but was created for VAT numbers with service, software and application logics”. The idea that Lenovo wants to transfer to the new smartphone is a product capable of satisfying the needs of reliability, software solutions and ease of use.

“We believe it is a product capable of also meet the expectations of our partners – adds Barlocco -. The channel needs devices that can be supported from a software point of view. ThinkPhone is a product that will be managed by the Lenovo channel and partners who have decided to sell our solutions are supported both in terms of software and solutions and protected in terms of pricing and performance. At the end of March we will deliver the first two tenders won, one of 6,000 pieces and one of 8,000 pieces”.

Offer the best experiences to business customers

ThinkPhone was designed for productivity. Motorola has worked with partners such as Microsoft to offer the best experiences to business customers and help users get things done more easily with app apps such as Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams.

ThinkPhone, lo smartphone Motorola-Lenovo

To ensure your workflow is always at peak performance, this Motorola smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 mobile platform, which allows you to carry out even the most complex tasks. ThinkPhone then presents a display OLED FHD+ da 6,6”a 5,000mAh battery which, Motorola assures, it guarantees up to 36 hours of battery life it’s a 50MP camera.

With Moto Securean application that acts as a hub for security and privacy related items, ThinkPhone is also characterized by the presence of Moto KeySafea separate processor that runs on top of Android and which adds an extra layer of security to better protect the most sensitive data.

Carlo Barlocco cites orders for thousands of pieces. However, ThinkPhones can also be purchased individually. The selling price, in the basic configuration with 8 GB of RAM and 256 of storageand of 999,90 euro.