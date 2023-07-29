The multicloud strategy helps companies

Martin Hosken, Cto Cloud EMEA, VMware, explains how adopting a multicloud strategy can help companies in today’s challenging environment. But as long as you have a clear view of cloud spending across your organization.

Do more with less

The companies currently operate in a context of high inflation, geopolitical tensions and market volatility. Many organizations are right now between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, they have to innovate to remain competitive, on the other they have to try to save money. All with IT budgets that could be frozen for the next three to five years. There is no other choice but to do more with less. And it’s not easy.

The multi-cloud strategy

But in the challenge there is also aopportunity. Many organizations not only survive but thrive in these challenging circumstances, and they do so by finding ways to optimize their digital infrastructure. As many as 87% of IT leaders in EMEA have adopted multicloud strategies, running diverse workloads, applications and data across multiple private, hybrid, native, public and edge clouds, to support their digital and operational ambitions.

The important thing is to manage costs

So does this suggest that managing multiple clouds increases cloud spending? Our research found that only 30% of smart cloud organizations in EMEA, where the benefits of cloud can be felt throughout the organization, have issues with cloud costs. Highlighting that there is a way to manage costs. That’s a stark difference from the 62% who experience the complexity and chaos of the cloud and struggle with costs.

The financial impact of “cloud chaos”

Despite its benefits in providing a platform for innovation and efficiency, managing multiple clouds can undoubtedly cause complexity. And with no visibility into everything from delivering and managing IT services and applications across clouds in a consistent and compliant manner, to knowing which workloads to migrate first and who is using which resources and how these impact costs , it’s easy to run into overspending managing multiple clouds.

In fact, 74% of EMEA IT executives report having difficulty controlling cloud spending. But these expenses go beyond breaking into your IT budget. The complexity of multicloud can to block bringing new products or services to market quickly, placing the company at an additional financial disadvantage. Application delivery is at the heart of a company’s competitiveness for many who use the cloud, and time to market is critical to beating the competition. And time to value is a bottom line imperative.

Scale resources

Recognizing the causes of this complexity can ease cost pressures. The three main causes are:

Infrastructure over-provisioning. Multicloud environments offer flexibility in cloud provisioning, allowing teams to scale resources as needed. But this is both a blessing and a cursebecause it can often lead to spending more money than necessary on infrastructure and quickly going over budget.

Internal planning and skills

Misunderstanding about the app migration process. Migrating apps to the cloud or between different environments is inherently complex, time-consuming, and expensive. It’s not always an easy migration, and companies often overlook the necessary resources. One major problem is that not all apps work as expected in the cloud, which means that each one needs to be stress tested during migration. As a result, executing a single successful migration requires detailed planning and considerable internal or external expertise. Skills shortage. The pressure for retrain personnel to contribute innovation in areas such as multicloud is a challenge due to the technical skills required of each employee. However, many organizations experience a gap between the skills they have and what they need. This can delay app migrations, hinder multi-cloud management, and impact an organization’s ability to scale rapidly.

An ideal strategy allows organizations to seamlessly monitor, manage and secure workloads and applications across multiple clouds, enabling them to get to market quickly and keep costs down. It almost seems like an impossible feat, but luckily it’s not. No rehosting, refactoring, re-architecting, rebuilding, or replacement required.

Be more flexible, with the multicloud strategy you can

Container compatibility allows teams to move workloads across multiple providers or clouds, helping them work at speed and not waste time and money on migrations. Automation allows teams working across multiple clouds to quickly deploy applications at scale without overloading operations. Other critical elements of successful multicloud management are:

Choose the right cloud for each application and ensure that the management of each application is consistent. Avoid the vendor lock-in, where organizations can get stuck with a particular vendor due to the high cost of switching. Be strategic in every approach and don’t rush any of the processes involved in managing multicloud environments.

A “cloud smart” approach: reduce complexity and keep costs under control

Mercedes-Benz.io, a world-renowned company and champion of innovation, manages the end-to-end responsibility of digital solutions for one of the world‘s leading automotive brands, Mercedes Benz. Its developer team needs the best and most consistent experience across clouds to keep up with high demand and accelerate innovation. With a direct focus on building software using Cloud-Native principles gathered in the 12 guiding practices for developing cloud-native applications, Mercedes-Benz.io has enabled the development team to increase production and scalability capabilities, significantly accelerating time to market.

What is the added value of the multicloud

Furthermore, the success of the project has allowed Mercedes-Benz.io to focus solely on creating the luxury experiences for which the group is renowned, without worrying about the complexities. The history of Mercedes-Benz.io is a perfect example of the added value of multicloud. If managed correctly, it can stimulate an incredible innovationat a rapid pace, without incurring excessive costs, with a crucial impact on profits.

Embrace an intelligent cloud operating model for long-term ROI

An appropriate strategy can help companies reap the benefits of agility, flexibility and innovation and increase developer productivity. But at a time when only a fraction of EMEA companies (19%) describe themselves as “cloud smart”, the opportunity is to have a clear view of cloud spend across the organization.

What is the ultimate goal

The ultimate goal of any business is maximize the inherent scalability of the cloud to achieve strategic advantages. But don’t let that scalability turn into out-of-control spending. Only then will organizations feel they are getting real value across the organization while optimizing spend.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

