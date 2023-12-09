The multiplayer survival game “The Day Before”, which has been delayed many times, faced overwhelming negative reviews due to various bugs and technical issues after its launch.

“The Day Before” Early Access Launch Faces Overwhelming Negative Reviews

After a series of delays, the highly anticipated massively multiplayer survival game “The Day Before” finally entered the early access stage this past weekend. However, the game was met with immediate criticism and overwhelming negative reviews due to a plethora of bugs and technical issues.

The game initially garnered widespread interest, topping the Steam platform sales list and amassing a player count of 34,000. Unfortunately, the game’s launch fell short of expectations, with players encountering numerous major errors that hindered gameplay.

According to reports, players experienced game-breaking bugs from the onset, including falling through the map and being unable to progress beyond the game’s opening level. The servers also struggled to accommodate the influx of players, leading to severe congestion and connectivity issues. Many players expressed feeling misled by the game’s marketing promotion, expecting a massively multiplayer online game but finding it to be an ordinary cooperative shooting game upon playing.

As a result, “The Day Before” received “overwhelming negative reviews” on the Steam platform within less than a day of its release, with only 17% of players giving positive feedback. The remaining 83% of players criticized the game for lacking basic settings, server issues, and an abundance of bugs.

Some players lamented the game’s lack of true open-world MMO elements and described it as a poor survival shooter, echoing widespread disappointment among the community. Despite the negative feedback, the development team Fntastic emphasized plans to address bugs and balance issues while adding new content during the early access period, with the game expected to remain in this stage for “six to eight months.”

Amidst the backlash, the official position of “The Day Before” as an MMO was reaffirmed by the development team, although this assertion has been a point of controversy. Fntastic also acknowledged server overload issues in North America and assured players that the servers were still operational.

Prior to its launch, “The Day Before” faced trademark issues and multiple delays, generating skepticism among players due to the development team’s reliance on a completely remote work format and the absence of previous game releases. Despite the challenges, Fntastic remains committed to addressing the game’s issues and providing new content to improve the player experience.

