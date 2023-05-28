The Musk vs. Altman conflict

Open AI is one of the most fascinating companies in the world right now, as evidenced by the uproar during CEO Sam Altman’s visit to Germany on Thursday (which I and colleagues reported on here). The company has released what is arguably the fastest-growing program ever, Chat-GPT, and it’s somewhat forgotten that Elon Musk was instrumental in the founding of Open AI. This Semafor article breaks down the conflict again after talking to insiders: the conflict of interest between Musk’s parent company Tesla – which, like Open AI, wanted to bring in the best AI developers -, Musk’s plans to take over the leadership of Open AI – what a part supported by the leadership group – then the strange departure from Musk, which irritated employees. Musk got into a fight in 2018, and since then he has been attacking Altman for turning the nonprofit into a billion-dollar company.

As is typical for Semafor, the article has a clear structure and is the perfect length to get through the complex situation – for those in a hurry who want to read a bit of Silicon Valley soap between all the chat GPT prompts.