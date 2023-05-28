Home » The Musk vs. Altman conflict
Technology

The Musk vs. Altman conflict

by admin

Open AI is one of the most fascinating companies in the world right now, as evidenced by the uproar during CEO Sam Altman’s visit to Germany on Thursday (which I and colleagues reported on here). The company has released what is arguably the fastest-growing program ever, Chat-GPT, and it’s somewhat forgotten that Elon Musk was instrumental in the founding of Open AI. This Semafor article breaks down the conflict again after talking to insiders: the conflict of interest between Musk’s parent company Tesla – which, like Open AI, wanted to bring in the best AI developers -, Musk’s plans to take over the leadership of Open AI – what a part supported by the leadership group – then the strange departure from Musk, which irritated employees. Musk got into a fight in 2018, and since then he has been attacking Altman for turning the nonprofit into a billion-dollar company.

As is typical for Semafor, the article has a clear structure and is the perfect length to get through the complex situation – for those in a hurry who want to read a bit of Silicon Valley soap between all the chat GPT prompts.

See also  Elizabeth II, the queen of memes

You may also like

git at risk: high-risk IT vulnerability! Multiple vulnerabilities...

Traffic turnaround: Bahn needs 88 billion to become...

Snapdragon 8+ sub-flagship “price reduction” bends! 3,099 RMB...

Why the barcode could soon be abolished after...

Balcony power plant with 1,800 watts: Wunder-Box makes...

Lu Jiansheng – Exceeding plasticizer standards |

B1NARY – Ep. 36: Confessions and Blackmail…

Hisense A85K 4K OLED TV Officially Released in...

You won’t believe it, but 19th century Danish...

HiFi Rose RS130 Flagship Network Player: Brand New...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy