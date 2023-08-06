The Musk-Zuckerberg meeting will take place: “The proceeds will go to charity”

About ten days ago, Mark Zuckerberg he had been skeptical about the possibility of tackling Elon Musk in combat: “We will hardly be able to organize the thing,” he said during a private meeting with a group of Meta employees.

Now Musk claims exactly the opposite, and perhaps this too is a strategy to make the opponent nervous: “Fighting Zuck vs Musk will be broadcast live on X (which would be Twitter, ed)” and “all proceeds will be donated to charity for veterans”.

The Musk case and the Internet from Space: the next monopoly we should worry about? by Emanuele Capone July 31, 2023

threads: Zuckerberg and the octagon in the garden

“It is a civilized form of warfare”

Musk explained everything around 9.30 am Italian, also adding that the fight will be “the first episode of X-Videos”which is supposed to be a new section of X (that would be Twitter) specifically for streaming, and explaining that “I do weightlifting during the day to prepare for the fight: I don’t have time to train, so I take them to work”.

To those who have them asked “what would be the purpose of this meeting” and if perhaps it is only “to push you to train”, Musk replied that “it is a more civilized form of war”, recalling that “men love war”.

From Zuckerberg, at least for now, there is no response on any of his social channels, except for a post on Threads that tells the wife’s perplexity Priscilla for the idea of ​​installing an octagon-shaped ring in the garden: “I had been working on that lawn for two years”, she would have written to him on WhatsApp where she had seen the structure.

Zuck v Musk fight will be live-streamed on ??. All proceeds will go to charity for veterans. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 6, 2023

The clash Freedom of speech according to Elon Musk: X sues a nonprofit that fights hate speech by Bruno Ruffilli 01 August 2023

How did we get here?

The idea of ​​a (possible) The meeting between Musk and Zuckerberg dates back to June 22ndwhen Musk wrote on Twitter, which was then still called Twitter, that “I’m ready for a fight in the cage, if he feels like it”, where the “he” was precisely Zuckerberg.

In the following week they chased each other rumors, confirmations and denialsif not by those directly involved, at least by their staff: the two would even be got to choose their respective coaches (who would be Georges St-Pierre and Jon Jones) and also to suggest that they could have faced each other inside the Colosseum, like new gladiators. This assumption it was advanced by the TMZ website and then denied by the Italian governmentwho however had left a window open, explaining that a non-violent event could have been organized, perhaps for charity (as in fact it seems that it will happen) and behind a substantial donation.

However, total silence fell on everything between the end of June and the beginning of July: it was more or less a month the story was no longer talked about, not even in American newspapers. Precisely up to Musk’s twittering (if it’s still called that) this morning, who among other things sent the hashtag #MarkZuckerberg among the Trend Topic on X. On Twitter, that is.

@capoema

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

