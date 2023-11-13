the “mysteries” of the 5G spectrum, what’s new?

Claudio Santoianni, Director of Marketing & Corporate Affairs Italy of Nokiaexplains the “mysteries” of 5G spectrum, what millimeter wave technology is, auctions, and what it means to have the right spectrum.

5G presents some new features challenges for CSPs. On the one hand, 5G networks support faster mobile broadband speeds and lower latencies. This makes new applications possible, such as artificial intelligence (AI), the metaverse and the Internet of Things (IoT). On the other hand, 5G will require CSPs to have access to substantial amounts of spectrum to make these new services a reality.

Nokia – the “mysteries” of the 5G spectrum

Global System for Mobile Communications Association is a global trade organization representing the global mobile communications industry. According to GSMA as of early 2023, 515 operators were investing in 5G worldwide, with 243 commercial 5G launches. GSMA recommends that regulators and government agencies that control 5G spectrum allocation make available 80-100 MHz of contiguous spectrum per operator in the core 5G bands and approximately 1 GHz per operator in the millimeter wave bands.

Low-band spectrum offers widespread coverage

Low-band spectrum is any spectrum below 1 GHz. Early wireless networks, often called analog cellular, were deployed in the 800 MHz low-band spectrum. At the time, CSPs often referred to low-band spectrum as a “property by the sea”, because it was very attractive. At these frequencies, thousands of customers in a radius of hundreds of square kilometers could be served with a single tower. Low-band spectrum in a 5G world will allow CSPs to provide comprehensive coverage. However, the speed and latency of the 5G network will be only slightly better than those provided by 4G networks, due to the lower bandwidth.

The performances

5G network performance depends on cell site proximity. However, low-band spectrum allows the wireless signal to penetrate windows and walls more easily. CSPs must though use a mix of low, mid and high band to deliver the 5G experience their customers demand. India’s largest spectrum auction has reached bids totaling over $19 billion (Rs 1.5 billion) in over seven days and 40 rounds.

The “mysteries” of the 5G spectrum, what there is new to know

Reliance Jio has made the most significant acquisition. It got more than 50% stake in the entire auction and 5G spectrum bands in India. For a total of $11 billion, Reliance Jio purchased spectrum in the 700 MHz, 800 MHz, 1800 MHz and 3300 MHz bands. Bharti Airtel spent $5.4 billion to purchase spectrum in the 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz and 3300 MHz bands.

High traffic areas

AT&T has deployed 5G in about 100 U.S. cities. While 5G Plus, deployed across the company’s 36GHz band millimeter wave spectrum, is live in parts of more than 50 cities. 5G Plus offers additional speed and capacity and is intended for high-traffic areas such as campuses and arenas. Markus Haas, CEO of Telefónica Deutschland (O2), reiterated his call for more spectrum, for example 600 MHz, to support the diffusion of 5G in Germany and elsewhere in Europe.

Nokia – providing coverage and capacity

Recently, mid-band spectrum has accounted for more than 60% of total assigned frequencies. This trend is destined not to stop. Pressure on mid-band spectrum is increasing, and governments are looking for answers to meet demand for 5G and 5G-Advanced. Mid-band spectrum (1 GHz – 6 GHz) is considered perfect for 5G, because it can carry a lot of data covering significant distances. The GSMA describes spectrum in the 3.3GHz to 3.8GHz range as ideal, and many countries around the world have already designated it for 5G.

The weight of the Chinese market

However, other mid-band spectra are also used. China has become the most important 5G market globally in terms of scale of deployments and consumer adoption. The allocation of mid-band frequencies in the 2.6 GHz and 3.5 GHz bands for 5G has been essential to address coverage and capacity challenges. Looking to the next phase of 5G expansion, China has focused on the 6GHz band and expressed strong interest in using the 6GHz band to meet the rapid growth of 5G demand.

Network monitoring companies, such as Ookla, have shown that the speed of mobile networks has increased significantly. And this is thanks to the implementation of 5G on the mid-band spectrum.

5G high-band spectrum offers superfast speeds over short distances

The third spectrum area where CSPs deploy 5G is the millimeter wave spectrum – 24 GHz band and above on the spectrum table. The GSMA recommends that CSPs: hold up millimeter wave spectrum in the 26 GHz, 40 GHz, 50 GHz and 66 GHz bands for mobile services. The association notes that spectrum in the 26 GHz and 28 GHz bands has a strong push from CSPs. And he adds that these bands are adjacent, which makes it easier for devices to support them.

Nokia and 5G

The millimeter wave (high band) spectrum is limited because the signals cannot travel the same distances as mid- and low-band signals. Sometimes the signal travels less than a kilometer and is more susceptible to interference by elements such as trees, buildings and even glass. But the advantage of millimeter wave spectrum is that, if the signal is free, users can get connection speeds of between 1 Gbps and 3 Gbps. Or even higher. In addition to its low-band 5G offering, AT&T has deployed high-band 5G in the 36Ghz millimeter wave spectrum. It offers additional speed and capacity for high-traffic areas, such as transportation hubs, campuses and arenas.

Revolutionary experiences

Verizon has a substantial portfolio of spectrum in the low, mid, and high bands, with 1,741 MHz of millimeter wave (high band) spectrum. By continuing to expand its mmWave coverage, Verizon hopes to deliver game-changing experiences for the most used parts of the network. Speaking to investors, Verizon executives said millimeter wave spectrum works Better than experts thought. The company uses beam-forming technology combined with 5G small cells to achieve greater coverage.

The advantages for operators

The Korean government is granting a new operator exclusive rights to an additional frequency band of the 5G network for three years. Necessary to help local businesses enter the industry of new high-speed network services. The new operator will have the priority to use one of the two frequency bands in the 28 GHz wavelength. According to the Ministry of Science and ICT, the other band will be assigned three years after the start of the service by the first operator. The operator will be the only service provider in the 28 GHz spectrum for the first three years and will have time to secure the market. There will also be financial benefits, including tax breaks and new loans.

Spectrum determines the speed and coverage of 5G

With the right spectrum, 5G rollout can continue to flourish and all parts of the world can access 5G technologies. Expanding access to mobile spectrum can provide greater scale while reducing network density, putting affordable next-generation mobile services in the hands of the world.

The fundamental role

According to Nokia, spectrum will play a role fundamental in the 5G service that operators will be able to provide to their customers. High-band spectrum can offer high speeds and capacity, but only with a small coverage area. Low band can provide excellent coverage, but network performance may only be a small step ahead of 4G, as the spectrum bandwidths are smaller. In the coming years, CSPs will continue to refine their 5G networks by expanding existing coverage, purchasing additional spectrum and leveraging new technologies. Spectrum may be a limited resource, but innovation is infinite.

