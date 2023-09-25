The Mysterious Disappearance of Intel’s Arc A580 Graphics Card

In September 2022, Intel made an exciting announcement, unveiling its complete lineup of Arc A series graphics cards. The lineup included five models, ranging from high-end to entry-level: A770, A750, A580, A380, and A310. However, it has now been a full year since the announcement, and there is still no sign of the highly anticipated Arc A580 graphics card.

When the specifications were first revealed, the A580 was said to be equipped with 24 Xe cores and 24 ray tracing units, three times the capability of the A380. While it shared the same 128-bit 8GB memory as the A750, it had a lower core clock at just 1.7GHz. The power consumption of the A580 was stated to be 175W.

Curiously, the A580 has never been officially launched, and during Intel’s recent Technology Innovation Conference, the Arc graphics card was not mentioned at all. There was no mention of a rumored upgraded version called Alchemist+ or a second-generation Battlemage for the following year.

Considering that the highest-end model, the A770, can only compete with NVIDIA’s RTX 3060, it seems that the A580 would be even less competitive, with its price competitiveness falling short of the A380 as well.

However, it is important to note that Intel is unlikely to give up on the Arc graphics cards and independent GPUs in the short term. These products play a critical role in Intel’s full line of AI offerings, supporting the GPU Flex and GPU Max series, and serving as the foundation for internal displays.

Intel had previously disclosed plans for a second-generation graphics card with a new architecture that promises improved DX12 performance and enhanced ray tracing capabilities. This would address many of the shortcomings of the first-generation product. The release of this anticipated graphics card is expected in the second quarter of next year.

While the fate of the Arc A580 remains uncertain, it is clear that Intel remains committed to advancing its graphics card technology and aims to deliver better performance in the future.

