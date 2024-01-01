The mystery of quarks in the core of giant neutron stars: new evidence reveals the secrets of the universe | Tomorrow Science | LINE TODAY

Giant Neutron Stars May Have Cores Made of Quark Matter, Shocking Astronomy Community

In a study that has shocked the astronomy community, an international team from the University of Helsinki has discovered that giant neutron stars may have cores made of quark matter. This groundbreaking research not only opens new doors to understanding the behavior of matter in the extreme conditions of the universe but also challenges our current understanding of interstellar physics.

Neutron stars are considered to be the densest objects in the universe. The huge pressure at their core may compress protons and neutrons into a completely new state of matter, known as cold quark matter. In this bizarre state, individual protons and neutrons no longer exist, and their component parts—quarks and gluons—are instead liberated and can move almost freely.

“In this state, quarks and gluons are no longer bound by color and can move almost freely,” explains Alexi Wuorinen, professor of theoretical particle physics at the University of Helsinki.

In a new article published in Nature Communications, the team provides the first quantitative estimate of the likelihood of a quark matter core within a giant neutron star. They show that based on current astronomical observations, the presence of quark matter in the heaviest neutron stars is almost inevitable: the quantitative estimates extracted by the team place the likelihood in the 80 to 90 percent range.

However, if all neutron stars were composed only of “nuclear matter”, a strong first-order phase transition from nuclear matter to quark matter would be required, similar to the process of liquid water turning into ice. Such rapid changes in the properties of matter could destabilize neutron stars, causing even the formation of a tiny core of quark matter to cause the star to collapse into a black hole.

The international collaboration, which spans Finland, Norway, Germany, and the United States, goes a step further in showing how the existence of a core of quark matter may eventually be confirmed or ruled out in the future. The key is to be able to limit the strength of the phase transition between nuclear and quark matter, which may be possible once gravitational wave signals from the final stages of binary neutron star mergers can one day be recorded.

A significant part of the study was extensive supercomputer calculations using Bayesian inference, a branch of statistical deduction that infers the likelihood of different model parameters by direct comparison with observed data.

Dr. Johannes Nadila, associate professor at the University of Helsinki, describes the work as an interdisciplinary endeavor requiring expertise in astronomy, particle and nuclear physics, and computer science.

“It’s fascinating to be able to see specifically how each new neutron star observation will allow us to more accurately infer the properties of neutron star matter,” Nadila said.

Not only does this research open up new avenues for our understanding of the most mysterious corners of the universe, it may also provide unprecedented insights into physics. As scientists continue to uncover the mysteries of the universe, who knows what surprising truths we may discover next?

