The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope Captures Stunning Image of Young Stars ‘Herbig-Haro 46/47’ in High Resolution

Title: NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope Captures Detailed Portrait of Young Stars in Near-Infrared Light

Subtitle: ‘Herbig-Haro 46/47’ Stars Provide Vital Clues on Star Formation Process

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope has recently unveiled a high-resolution image in near-infrared light, providing the most detailed portrait to date of a pair of actively forming young stars known as ‘Herbig-Haro 46/47′. Located in the Vela constellation approximately 1,470 light-years away, these stars have been a subject of study since the 1950s but are now captured with unprecedented detail.

By analyzing the image, astronomers have gained a better understanding of the stars’ activity, both past and present, and have been able to peer through the dusty blue nebula that surrounds them, which appears black in visible light images. They have discovered that the stars are deeply embedded in a disk of gas and dust, which fuels their growth as they accumulate mass. The shadow of this disk can be observed in the form of two dark conical regions surrounding the central stars.

Notably, the image reveals the two-sided lobes that extend from the actively forming stars. These lobes consist of material expelled by the stars as they repeatedly ingest and expel gas and dust over thousands of years. Furthermore, the lobes’ shape changes when material from recent expulsions interacts with older material, resembling rippling patterns created by a fountain turning on and off.

Additionally, recent ejections of the stars appear as blue threads below the red diagonal diffraction spike in the image. These jets, crucial for the star formation process, regulate the mass accumulation of the stars.

The image also highlights a nebula surrounding ‘Herbig-Haro 46/47’, made of dense dust and gas, known as a Bok globule. This nebula, which appears almost completely black, influences the shape of the jets ejected by the central stars. The collisions between ejected material and the nebula’s molecules cause both to emit light.

Within the image, viewers can also observe a swollen ejection, slightly separated from the largest lobe, resembling tentacles floating in cosmic wind. Meanwhile, in the lower left, arcs made of material pushed further and possibly by earlier expulsions point in different directions, suggesting different origins.

Despite the apparent asymmetry in the image, whereby one side of Herbig-Haro 46/47 appears tilted towards Earth, experts have explained that over millions of years, these stars will form completely and clear the scene of the multicolored ejecta. This will eventually allow binary stars to take center stage against a background filled with galaxies.

The success of the James Webb Space Telescope in capturing these details can be attributed to the relatively close proximity of ‘Herbig-Haro 46/47’ to Earth and the telescope’s ability to combine several exposures, providing enhanced depth to the image.

As scientists continue to study these fascinating young stars, their findings will contribute significantly to our knowledge of the star formation process and the intricate mechanisms governing the birth and evolution of celestial objects.

