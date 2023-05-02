the Netflix movie with Russ…

As the name of this column suggests, here we talk about the most popular titles of the last few days on streaming platforms. As a rule, these are new releases, which capture the attention of the public, climbing the charts of the most viewed. And he has certainly had this role in the last few days Citadel, new TV series from Prime Video. But since we’ve already talked about it at length, we probed other options, finding a little surprise streaming on Netflix: The wrong day.

The Wrong Day, the review: don’t make Russell Crowe angry

If we go to the section of Netflix dedicated to the most viewed films, on the lowest step of the podium we find this film with Russell Crowe. And it’s a surprise because it’s not technically a new release. Yes, The Wrong Day has been streaming for just over a week, but it’s a 2020 movie: it was one of the first titles to return to theaters after the pandemic.

It is a rather simple story, centered on what Americans call “road rage“, street rage. Basically, a traffic dispute for an overly aggressive honking of the horn it sets off a violent and brutal persecution, with a man who feels the task of “re-educating” a young woman. And he does slaughtering his relatives and friends.

A rather risky premise, which had actually captured our curiosity at the time of its release in theaters. Sure, it was obvious that behind that concept was a rather basic film, which is why the writer had let it run at the time of the transition to the cinema. Finding it there, however, among the most viewed in streaming was finally the possibility of get rid of that curiosity and see what happens when Russell Crowe has a bad day.

The result, however, is exactly as expected: a lame movie, which only aims to take advantage of its premise and the visibility of the actor to bring home a good result. Also trying to force some kind of garbled messagepainting a world much darker than reality and leaving more than a few perplexities at the end of the vision.

The Wrong Day is not a streaming movie

What is striking is how this film could have worked just in this format. His formula seems designed for the hall. You take a famous and recognizable actor, you put him in a really effective trailer, which makes you curious to see where the story is going next and you create the perfect bait for the audience. Which then, once in the room, it will hardly go away before the end.

But on Netflix, where we are all overwhelmed by the breadth of choice and where even after spending hours deciding what to watch we are still not convinced and are ready to make a change on the fly, it is strange to see that this film has had this success, however moderate. Because all those negative sides that we mentioned above, can be noticed right away.

Literally the first scene, or rather the first shot, after the opening credits shows us a book How to help a child deal with divorce. Which is perhaps one of the least inspired ways ever to get around the “show, don’t tell” so dear to the screenwriters. Already at that point we could understand what we would see and there was an attempt to change plans.

What is striking though is the obvious effort made by Russell Crowe. For him, it was probably just an ATM, but he still gave a worthy interpretation. His mad driver (who owes some debt to Duel and One Day of Ordinary Madness) is unsettling and it seems really “unhinged”, as the original title of the film says.

It could happen to you too (?)

In short, The Wrong Day is certainly not a film that we advise you to catch up on among those Trending on Streaming in recent days. Beyond a rather convinced Russell Crowe, there’s not much he can offer. As was said above, it is a film that at every level don’t try to force yourself to go beyond what it is and do the minimum homework.

However, if you are still convinced that you want to continue, we issue you a challenge. Try to take into account all the coincidences that were necessary to unleash the antagonist’s fury and allow him to materialize it. Not exactly ideal for a movie whose tagline is “It could happen to you too“.