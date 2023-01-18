SQUARE ENIX today (18th) released a new promotional video for the action game “Forspoken” produced by Luminous Productions, showing the screen performance and features of the PC version.

“Cursed Land” is the first action role-playing game independently produced by Luminous Productions, a subsidiary of SQUARE ENIX. The story tells the story of a young New Yorker, Frey Holland, who was transported from the concrete jungle of New York to a mysterious country due to some mysterious phenomenon. “Yahia”. A magical and self-aware bracer wrapped around Fleur’s arm in an incredible way, so she gained the ability to cast spells and use magic to move in the vast landscape of Asia. Fleur nicknamed her new golden companion “Acuff”. She will use the power of Acuff to embark on an adventure in this beautiful land with magnificent scenery but full of dangers, and fight against all kinds of alien monsters and powerful ruler witches , looking for a way home.