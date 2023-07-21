The New Apple HomePod 2: A Breakthrough Listening Experience with Advanced Audio Technology and Siri Smart Functions

Apple Launches Second-Generation HomePod with Advanced Audio Technology

After years of anticipation, Apple has finally announced the launch of the second-generation HomePod earlier this year. The new version of the smart speaker was also made available for sale in Taiwan, with a price tag of NT$9,300. The updated HomePod boasts advanced audio technology and is built with Apple’s innovative design and Siri smart functions, providing users with a breakthrough listening experience.

In terms of appearance, the second-generation HomePod closely resembles its predecessor. However, there is one notable change – the power cord now features a detachable design. This updated model also includes temperature and humidity monitoring functions, similar to the HomePod mini. Additionally, it has the ability to integrate home smart automation features and can send notifications in the event of a smoke or carbon monoxide alarm.

The new HomePod features seamless sound-transmitting mesh fabric and a luminous backlit touch surface, offering excellent 360-degree sound quality. The touch and operation feedback display effects are also top-notch. It is available in both white and midnight black variants. Furthermore, Apple has utilized 100% recycled mesh fabric for the construction of the speaker, aligning with their commitment to sustainability.

Internally, the second-generation HomePod is equipped with a long-throw woofer, a powerful motor, an internal bass equalizer microphone, and an array of five beamforming tweeters. It also incorporates room-sensing capabilities, which allows the device to adjust the sound quality based on its surroundings. The beamforming five-speaker array can deliver direct or surround sound, immersing listeners in clear vocals and rich instrumental choruses.

The unboxing experience of the HomePod 2 showcases Apple’s attention to detail. The packaging is designed to protect the device from drops or impacts, and the color box contains necessary product information. The black HomePod variant comes with a black braided power cord, certified by Taiwan’s BSMI. The touch panel on the top is familiar to users of the previous generation, with added controls for music playback. Installation is simple, with the device automatically initiating the setup process when the iPhone is brought close to it.

In terms of sound performance, the HomePod 2 delivers rich bass and detailed highs. The long-throw woofer, powered by a robust motor, ensures a powerful audio experience. The speaker is also equipped with Apple’s S7 chip, allowing for advanced computing audio and maximizing the potential of its acoustic system.

The HomePod can also be paired with Apple TV 4K to enjoy Dolby Atmos sound for a complete cinematic home theater experience. Multiple HomePods can be used simultaneously for multi-room audio streaming through AirPlay, and they can also be combined to create a stereo speaker set, providing a wider and more immersive sound field.

Overall, the second-generation Apple HomePod offers advanced audio technology, innovative design, and powerful smart functions, making it the ultimate home audio system. With its immersive sound quality and seamless integration with Apple devices, the HomePod 2 promises an unparalleled listening experience for users.

