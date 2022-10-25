The upcoming new Apple TV 4K will be a major innovation in hardware and software! In terms of hardware, there is a built-in A15 bionic chip. In addition to continuing to support Dolby Vision image quality and Dolby Atmos sound effects, HDR10+ has been added, making it more playable in terms of image quality! In terms of software, the new tvOS 16.1 upgrade has made a major innovation in the interface, and the panel is simpler! In addition to the voice assistant Siri, which will interact with users in an animated way, the new system can automatically recognize the user’s voice to personalize movies, music and various entertainment content! Other highlights include the ability to use iPhone to create “spatial audio” files to enhance the effect of listening to Apple TV sound effects with AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro and AirPods Max! The new Apple TV 4K still has many new features for you to discover, but we will continue to share it with you until the actual machine is available!

