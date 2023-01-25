If a recent report from Bloomberg is true, Apple is developing an updated version of the Apple TV set-top box with a faster processor, which is expected to launch in 2024. According to reports, the body design of the new version of Apple TV will be the same as the current version on sale, the main upgrade will be the processor, and the chance of supporting 8K streaming is not great.

Among the Apple TV products currently on sale, the latest version, Apple TV 4K, will be released in 2022, equipped with an A15 Bionic processor, and supports HDR10+ display. If Apple TV launches an upgraded version next year, it is more likely to use the same A16 Bionic processor as the iPhone 14 Pro. “Bloomberg” indicates that the new machine will be launched in the first half of 2024.

Earlier rumors indicated that Apple is developing a cheap version of Apple TV products, which may be priced at $100 (approximately HK$783) or less, with the goal of competing with products such as Amazon Fire Stick and Chromecast with Google TV 4K.

