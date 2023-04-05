After 5 months, the next new hero of “Overwatch 2” is coming. The auxiliary hero “Weaving Life” from Thailand is expected to officially debut in mid-April, and his skill set is the first to attract players. Hot discussion, because there is a trick that is likely to be favored by prank players, “Grip of Giving Life”.

Weaving Life is an auxiliary hero who loves nature and uses biochemical light particle technology for treatment. His main healing skill “healing bloom“It is to create a glowing bud in the hand to charge, and then shoot it at the teammates. The longer the charging time, the greater the healing effect will be. The replacement attack moves are “Thorns and Arrows”, while doing good damage, switching toRain of Arrows will not be able to perform healing.

Weaving Life has a move similar to Hanzo’s “Recovery Sprint”, which can sprint forward for a certain distance and heal yourself, while “Petal Platform” is to place a bouncing platform on the ground, allowing teammates to step on it and bounce into the air for a while.

But the eye-catching one is “Grip of Life”, which can only be cast on teammates. It can wrap teammates in an invincible shield and pull them towards the life-weaving position. Although the cooling time is as long as 20 seconds, players in the test server quickly thought of the method of “trolling” (trolling; pranking) people in ordinary games: infinite pulling, not letting go.

That’s right, as long as you stay at the base respawn point, by switching heroes to eliminate the cooldown time, you can keep pulling your teammates back with your life, which is completely a sharp weapon for prank players.

Despite the concerns raised by the player community, designer Kenny Hudson said in an interview with foreign media: “In terms of preventing mischief, we have some restrictions on where the Giving Grip can be cast, and some testing is going on to make sure players Not doing something really bad, like dragging someone into a death plane on the edge of the map or something.”

Finally, the ultimatum of weaving life is to summon a huge “tree of Life“, it has healing energy pulses, standing behind this tree is invulnerable, and it cannot go through it, and no one can shoot through this tree. According to the official announcement, the concept designer of this ult describes “it is a composite of the healing version of Bob and Mei’s ice wall.”

“Overwatch 2” new hero “Weaving Life” will join the lineup of supporting heroes when Season 4 starts on April 12.