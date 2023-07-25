Home » The new card for the key shows also arrives in Italy
After the arrival of Netflix’s confirmation on the secret codes, the time has already come to return to the news relating to the popular streaming platform. In fact, the latter is also launching in Italy the new tab called “My Netflix”.

In this regard, as also reported by Engadget and The Verge, as well as as disclosed directly through the official Netflix blog, the goal is to try to simplify for users the moment in which they have to choose something to watch. Because of this, the new tab will show only shows and movies in which the user has “expressed an interest”.

In other words, by pressing the “My Netflix” button, located at the bottom right in the context of the official application of the streaming platform, you will access an area that will highlight the name of the profile involved at the top, placing it immediately below the “Alerts” and “Download” options. Content related to your profile will then be clearly highlighted, from “TV series and movies you’ve liked” to “My list”, passing through “Trailers you’ve watched” and “My reminders”.

Among other things, there is no shortage of quick “Share” buttons linked to the contents that the user has appreciated, so as to be able to pass everything “on the fly” to friends. In any case, the novelty will be available on iOS starting from 24 July 2023, while for the release related to Android it will be necessary to wait for the beginning of August 2023.

