“Supporting the success of creators, organizing the YouTube of the future and protecting the community”: these are the 3 priorities contained in an open letter from Neal Mohan, new CEO of the platform, which took over from Susan Wojcickiwho left the role on February 16th.

In the future, Mohan sees more remuneration for youtubersa growth in streaming TV and games, podcasts and of course artificial intelligence.

01 March 2023



As for giving creators more voice and different ways to earn (see also competition from TikTok), “we have offered revenue opportunities beyond advertising, thanks to the availability of subscriptions in more countries, investments in shopping and the improvement of paid product offers. Their feedback is a key part of how we develop our products.”

Mohan added that the platform is investing in new features like podcasts, and there is the goal of increasingly bringing “the best of YouTube into the living room”, with the streaming of TV channels and sporting events. Another sector on which the new CEO focuses is that of video creators related to gamingwho contributed “2 trillion views on the platform” in 2022.

A growing trend is then the AI ​​that will make it possible to “expand the narrative and increase production value – as Mohan underlined – We have taken the necessary time to develop these features in a cautious and thoughtful way: in the coming months we will develop tools with which everyone can adopt this technology responsibly”.

Additionally, YouTube is working to strengthen community safety by moving forward projects to protect children and minors under 18 in general and “Feature quality content: We will continue to engage with institutions to share our perspective on policies that impact our creators and artists.”