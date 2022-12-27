Whether it is for productivity at work or iQiyi for leisure and entertainment, buying an iPad for work or life is already the choice of most people, especially the new iPad 10th generation and M2 iPad Pro just launched in Taiwan, if you are also just Buy a new iPad and want to buy a protective case for it, but feel that the original smart double-sided clip is too expensive and has too little functionality, then you can refer to the third-party protective case, and this article will help you complete Experience the practicality of JTLEGEND iPad protective case in life and work, how is it used? Read on!

Key Features of JTLEGEND iPad Cases

Here I will quickly help you sort out the key features of the JTLEGEND iPad protective case introduced in this article. If you are lazy to read the full text, and its features meet your needs, you can go to the JTLEGEND official website to buy it!

Ness/Amos Series iPad Cases

Six folding designs, suitable for various usage situations

Quickly cut off the corner of the lens, and the lens can be exposed to take pictures with one fold

Smart wake-up of the iPad, sleep and standby when it is covered, and automatically wake up when it is turned on

The surrounding corners are protected, so you don’t have to worry about scratching the corners of the iPad

Introduction of JTLEGEND Water Resistant Series Ness iPad Case

This time we mainly experienced JTLEGEND’s Ness series iPad protective case. The best thing about it is that it has a transparent back panel, which will not hide the original color of the iPad, and you can see the true color of your new phone at a glance.

On the back panel of Ness, an oval space is reserved for the iPad 10 style, and a rounded rectangular space is also reserved for the iPad Pro series. Radio.

There is also a magnetic piece on the back panel to absorb the screen cover to ensure that the screen cover will not be opened without warning when it is not in use. If you are buying an iPad Air or an 11-inch iPad Pro, you can also magnetically attract the Apple Pencil. The Ness iPad case can also cover the stylus together.

It is surrounded by a transparent back panel, so there is no need to worry about the corners of the iPad being scratched or bruised by other objects when it is placed in a bag or accidentally bumped. However, even if it is surrounded by safety cover, the position of the opening does not affect the user experience, just like the alignment of the volume buttons is just right, and the response of the button feedback is also very sensitive, and it will not be because of the additional protection. affected by the shell.

The speakers of the iPad 10 are upgraded to a horizontal dual-speaker system, that is, there are speaker holes on both sides of the short side of the iPad, allowing users to play music and sound in a horizontal direction, with a more three-dimensional effect! After putting the Ness protective case on the iPad 10, the positions of the speakers on both sides are just right, so that the sound will not be covered.

In addition, at the position of the charging hole, the Ness iPad protective case leaves a little more space on both sides, so whether you use Apple’s original charging cable or other brands of charging cables, you don’t have to worry about it getting stuck in the socket and affecting the charging. Charging use.

The unlocking method of iPad 10 has also been changed to the same as that of iPad Air 5 and iPad mini 6. It uses Touch ID on the power button. Therefore, Ness also directly opened a hole in the design of the power button to allow users to use it regardless of whether they are left-handed or right-handed. , without the interference of the protective case when unlocking the iPad 10.

On the front of the case, Ness uses a water-repellent material. If you accidentally encounter a stain, just wipe it off quickly and don’t worry about the color of the stain remaining on the iPad protective case.

This time, with the launch of the new iPad 10th generation and iPad Pro, the water-repellent Ness series also introduces a new “milk tea gray” to choose from, so there will be a total of 4 colors of Ness protective cases that can be selected for the iPad 10 and iPad Pro 11 inches , which are army green, pink, glacier blue, and milk tea gray.

The lining material in contact with the iPad screen isMicrofibersmooth to the touch, much like the mirror cloth we usually use, soft and caring for the panel of the iPad, and you can also use the sticky roller to clean the dust or lint on the inner lining.

Ness, like Apple’s original protective case, supports smart sleep and wake-up. You just need to lift the front cover from the side, and the iPad will automatically wake up; cover the front cover, and the iPad will automatically sleep and standby, which is not only convenient for daily use In addition to use, it can also effectively reduce battery consumption!

When using the main camera of the iPad to take pictures or record videos, and you don’t want to open the entire cover because the screen cover will block the lens, JTLEGEND’s full series of iPad protective cases have exclusive patented designs – Camera cache truncation QCAC(Quick Camera Access Corner), which allows users to easily use the iPad to take pictures as long as they fold down the QCAC at the front of the lens.

And the most intimate and practical function of this screen flip cover is not only the camera fast corner cutting function, it can also change a total of six bracket heights, whether it is watching dramas, writing notes, drawing, chatting, it can be transformed into The most suitable stand angle for you.

The folding method is also very simple, as long as you follow the folded corner of the screen cover, you can change it to the angle you need.

Added in the same field: JTLEGEND iPad protective case Amos cloth pattern series

JTLEGEND’s iPad protective case, whether it is the Ness water-repellent series introduced this time, or the Amos series we have introduced before, all have the above-mentioned features. The difference between the two is exceptThe material of the screen cover is differentIn addition, the other difference is that Amos has two styles to choose from, one is the same as the Ness seriesIncludes magnetic closure for Apple Penciland the other isWith Apple Pencil Pen Slot + Magnetic Buckle。

Like the iPad 10, there is no way to magnetically attach the stylus to the side this time, so if you are used to using a stylus but are worried that the iPad 10 does not have a magnetic function and will easily lose the stylus, you can choose Amos. Pen slot style.

Amos has an exclusive pen slot style. Although the back panel is not transparent, you can’t show the true colors of your new iPad, but its back panel adopts a more anti-collision honeycomb design, and the frame is made of soft and elastic materials, which can not only Give the iPad a complete protection without using brute force when disassembling and assembling, and can also reduce the problem of scratching the edge of the iPad during disassembling and assembling.

See also

JTLEGEND iPad Case Ness Water Repellent / Amos Textile Series Situational Use

JTLEGEND’s two iPad protective cases provide different folding angles, with high, medium and low angle adjustments to meet your needs at different times. We also use it in situations that we usually need to experience how it feels.

Chasing dramas, watching discs

Productivity before buying, and iQiyi after buying. Usually, when our channel videos are broadcast live, we will also hold the iPad and fold it into 45o It can be used to watch video screens from different viewing angles, so this viewing angle is very suitable for watching movies, or putting it on the table to watch the red, green and green changes of the stock market in the morning during the week. It can also be used with meals and dramas after get off work.

However, if you are watching iPad content in a standing posture, it is recommended to adjust it to 75o The height of the corner seems to be used to read recipes in the kitchen. Usually, the iPad will be placed closer to the level of the viewing angle, and it will not look reflective.

drawing and writing

If you usually need to write notes and draw pictures, it can be converted into about 30o The use mode of the angle of view, both hands are directly pressed on it to write, the stand will not be unstable, and there will be no problem of light reflection hurting the eyes because the iPad is directly placed flat.

Browse the web, scroll through social media, and video chat

In addition, it can also be transformed into an upright position, which is very suitable for viewing LINE community content, Facebook content, and favorite website content.

The upright angle can be used in addition to the relatively vertical method above, and can also be folded into this relatively flat-looking angle.

Summarize

Whether your iPad is used to boost productivity or enhance life and entertainment after get off work, you should find an iPad case that suits your needs to protect it, and at the same time, it is better than the bare metal use experience , as introduced this time JTLEGEND iPad Case Ness Water Repellent / Amos Textile Seriesit can not only protect the iPad, but also has six folding methods to adapt to various usage situations. It is very suitable for you who usually do not need to use it with a keyboard, but often use the iPad to watch videos, write, and video.

The difference between it and Apple’s original smart double-sided folder is that it will cover the iPad on all sides, and it can also be folded into more different angles for use. There is also a thoughtful design of the camera to quickly capture corners, allowing you to When you use it handheld or turn it over to use as a stand, you can easily take pictures or record videos by snapping off the corners. If you want to have a pen slot for your own stylus, remember to choose the Amos pen slot~

How to buy JTLEGEND iPad case?