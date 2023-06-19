The new Cooler Master MA824 Stealth air cooler

Cooler Master introduces the MA824 Stealth air cooler, designed to deliver high cooling performance even under demanding workloads. This state-of-the-art air cooler sets a new standard for temperature management.

For cutting-edge performance

Jimmy Sha, CEO di Cooler Master

This high performance air cooler, featuring our revolutionary technology Superconductive Composite Heat Piperaises the bar in performance and design. Elegant, efficient and robust, the Stealth is the centerpiece of any setup. We continue to push the boundaries for PC enthusiasts, hardcore users and modders everywhere. Welcome to the next level of air cooling with Cooler Master.

The main features of the new MA824 Stealth

High performance dual tower. A re-engineered dual tower heatsink, meticulously engineered with optimized fin thicknesses and spaces to maximize surface area, to deliver unprecedented performance.

Solderless copper base. The nickel-plated copper base ensures exceptional contact with the CPU, ensuring complete and effective cooling for any system.

Design Stealth. The sleek and sophisticated aesthetic of the all-black aluminum top cover is a hallmark of Cooler Master’s Stealth design. State-of-the-art performance for the MA824 Stealth air cooler

Plenty of RAM space. The Mobius 120 fan allows for 42mm of RAM clearance, ensuring compatibility with various configurations without compromising performance. State-of-the-art performance for the MA824 Stealth air cooler

Double fan. The updated Mobius 120 and Mobius 135 fans, strategically placed in a push-pull configuration, work in perfect harmony with the dual tower design to facilitate rapid heat dissipation.

A step forward in air cooling solutions

Cooler Master’s revolutionary Superconductive Composite Heat Pipe technology represents an advancement in air cooling solutions. The MA824 Stealth model features a total of otto heat pipe superconducting, incorporating a specialized combination of copper powder and flutes. This innovative design ensures efficient and rapid heat transfer throughout the heatsink.

The function of heat pipes

The heat pipes are made with a unique composition of powders of different sizes, meticulously calibrated according to the thermal load and the application. This optimal balance significantly improves the speed and efficiency of heat transfer. That is the main function of any high performance heatsink. Preliminary tests conducted on similar models, such as the MasterAir 412 Stratos, have demonstrated significant performance improvements, up to 30%, attributed to this cutting-edge technology.

Improve cooling in every model

Superconductive Composite Heat Pipe technology will also be featured in upcoming Cooler Master models, including MasterAir 412 Stratos, MasterAir 612 Stratos and MasterAir TD4 and TD5. This means a commitment to deliver improved cooling capabilities across a wider range of products. Offering users unprecedented performance and reliability.

