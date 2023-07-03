The new Cowboy offers an advantage that many have been waiting for

The Cowboy 3 was still quite sporty, the Cruiser should be much more comfortable (Image: GIGA) (Image source: GIGA)

Many people attach great importance to sitting upright while cycling. The Belgian e-bike manufacturer Cowboy wants to fulfill this wish with its new model – and also score points with the well-known strengths of the brand.

E-bike “Cowboy Cruiser” presented: Relaxed sitting position like on a Dutch bike

“Our e-bikes and software are developed with the needs of the rider in mind,” explains Richard Bone, Design Director at Cowboy. One of these needs seems to be high driving comfort, because the new model Cowboy Cruiser promises a “Dutch bike seating position”. What is meant is an upright sitting position, as found on classic bicycles from the Netherlands. In this role, the bicycle is not so much a piece of sports equipment as it is a everyday means of transport.

The Cruiser should offer a high level of driving comfort (Image source: Cowboy)

Of course, the seating position alone does not make a particularly comfortable e-bike. Cowboy also has the Cruiser with one curved handlebars, comfort grips and a wide saddle fitted. In addition, he should with one higher gear ratio offer a lot of power at low speeds. Other features are also known from other Cowboy e-bikes, above all the strong connection with the associated mobile phone app. All sorts of useful functions can be found here, such as an integrated navigation solution based on Google Maps.

The Cruiser has an integrated holder that charges cell phones wirelessly (Image source: Cowboy)

The design is also a “trademark” of Cowboys, so the Cruiser looks quite progressive and almost minimalistic compared to some other e-bikes. The model weighs 19.3 kg and is equipped with fenders.

Cowboy: Existing e-bike models will be renamed

Cruiser ST, Cruiser, Classic (Bildquelle: Cowboy)

The cruiser is now available in the colors black and sand Introductory price of 2,990 euros available. As part of the introduction, other models are renamed: the Cowboy C4 model is now referred to as “Classic” and the C4ST (see GIGA test report) becomes the “Cruiser ST”.

